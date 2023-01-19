Garmin launches rugged Instinct Crossover hybrid smartwatch in India with up to 70 days battery life

Garmin on Thursday launched in India the Instinct Crossover and Instinct Crossover Solar smartwatches. Garmin Instinct Crossover (Black) and Instinct Crossover Solar (Graphite) will be available to purchase at the cost of Rs 55,990 and Rs 61,990 respectively from 20th January’23, Friday onwards. The standard Instinct Crossover comes in black while the solar edition comes in graphite. Both will be available across online (Amazon, Tata CLiQ, Tata Luxury, Synergizer, Flipkart, Nykaa.com) and offline (Garmin Brand Store, Helios Watch Store, Just in Time, Sports stores) channels. Also Read - Airtel 5G Plus network arrives in Dehradun, Agartala: Here are all the places where the service is available

The Instinct Crossover Solar said to offer a battery saver mode along with solar charging. It is said to provide up to 70 days of battery life in solar charging mode. The base model, without solar charging, Instinct Crossover can provide nearly a month of battery life in the smartwatch mode, and more than 110 hours in GPS mode.

“Garmin brings a hybrid GPS multisport smartwatch in India that redefines the modern adventure smartwatch, as the pandemic dread subsides and people in India start stepping out for outdoor tracking, travelling, and driving. Instinct Crossover is specifically designed for those who prefer the look of a rugged traditional watch but also love to have the latest technology on their wrist,” said Yeshudas Pillai, Country Head, Garmin India.

The Instinct Crossover delivers Garmin’s full suite of wellness features including Sleep Score and Advanced Sleep Monitoring, and Health Monitoring activities which allows users to record key health metrics, such as Garmin’s famous Body Battery feature, stress, and heart rate in a single view.

The new Instinct Crossover comes with thermal and shock resistant built to MIL-STD-810, chemically strengthened Scratch Resistant Lens and 10 ATM (100 meters) water rating. Instinct Crossover connects with smartphone devices so customers can get notifications to their wrist, sync with the Garmin Connect app and Connect IQ store for customization.