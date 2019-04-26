comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Garmin Vivosmart 4 activity tracker launched in India for Rs 12,990
News

Garmin Vivosmart 4 activity tracker launched in India for Rs 12,990

News

The Garmin Vivosmart 4 activity tracker has been priced at Rs 12,990 in India. It flaunts metal accents and a bright, easy-to-read display in five color options - Black with midnight, Merlot with Rose Gold, Gray with Rose Gold, Blue with silver and Black with Midnight. It is available for customers at Garmin Brand Store-Bangalore and Helios Watch Stores across India.

  • Published: April 26, 2019 3:58 PM IST
Vivosmart 4-Silver with Azure Blue Band

Garmin has launched a new smart activity tracker in India, called the Vivosmart 4. The fitness tracker comes with Body Battery, pulse ox and advanced-sleep-monitoring features. The Garmin Vivosmart 4 activity tracker has been priced at Rs 12,990 in India. It flaunts metal accents and a bright, easy-to-read display in five color options – Black with midnight, Merlot with Rose Gold, Gray with Rose Gold, Blue with silver and Black with Midnight. It is available for customers at Garmin Brand Store-Bangalore and Helios Watch Stores across India.

The Vivosmart 4 includes advanced sleep monitoring with REM sleep and can gauge blood oxygen saturation levels during the night with the wrist-based Pulse Ox sensor. The advanced sleep monitoring allows to track, ‘light, deep and REM’ stages of sleep, along with movement throughout the night. Other fitness and health monitoring tools include wrist-based heart rate, all-day stress tracking, relaxation breathing timer, VO2 max, Body Battery energy monitor and more. The Body Battery feature essentially estimates the body’s energy reserves, letting users know the optimal time for activity and rest.

Flipkart offering up to 75% off on smart devices like Google Home, Apple Watch, Xiaomi Mi band

Also Read

Flipkart offering up to 75% off on smart devices like Google Home, Apple Watch, Xiaomi Mi band

“Sleep quality plays a critical role in overall physical health. In fact a poor sleep quality may contribute to the development of significant chronic conditions. With its slim design, the vívosmart 4 is comfortable to wear at night and pulse ox provides customers with information they can use to improve their health. Garmin’s ‘vívosmart’ series is a perfect tracker for the fitness enthusiasts who wish to see the exact results of daily activities. As people are getting more conscious about their health, we are confident that ‘vívosmart 4’ will prove to be a perfect partner,” said Ali Rizvi, National Sales Manager, Garmin India.

Watch Video: Jio Home IoT Solutions (Demo)

Apart from dedicated activities including walking, running, swimming and more, the Garmin Vivosmart 4 fitness tracker can also alert you for your phone’s notifications, including calls and text messages. The band allows Android users to reply to texts from the band itself. Lastly, the Vivosmart 4 comes with a 7-day battery life, and is safe for swimming and showering.

  • Published Date: April 26, 2019 3:58 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Garmin Vivosmart 4 activity tracker launched in India for Rs 12,990
News
Garmin Vivosmart 4 activity tracker launched in India for Rs 12,990
Xiaomi to launch Snapdragon 730-powered device soon

News

Xiaomi to launch Snapdragon 730-powered device soon

Xiaomi Mi LED Smart Bulb price revealed

News

Xiaomi Mi LED Smart Bulb price revealed

Thanos of Avengers: Endgame hype is snapping away Google searches

News

Thanos of Avengers: Endgame hype is snapping away Google searches

Realme 1, U1, 2 Pro to get HypeBoost 2.0

News

Realme 1, U1, 2 Pro to get HypeBoost 2.0

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 Hands-On and First Impressions

Infinix Smart 3 first impressions

Logitech MX Master 2S mouse Review

Realme C2 First Impressions

Realme 3 Pro Review

Reliance JioPhone leads feature phone market in India

Realme 3 Pro and a unknown device spotted on TENAA

Garmin Vivosmart 4 activity tracker launched in India for Rs 12,990

Xiaomi to launch Snapdragon 730-powered device soon

Xiaomi retains top spot in Indian market

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Garmin Vivosmart 4 activity tracker launched in India for Rs 12,990

News

Garmin Vivosmart 4 activity tracker launched in India for Rs 12,990
Apple Watch leads global smartwatch market with 51% share in Q4 2018

News

Apple Watch leads global smartwatch market with 51% share in Q4 2018
Garmin bets big on India's wearables market

News

Garmin bets big on India's wearables market
Apple leads global wearables market with 4.7 million Apple Watch shipments in Q2, 2018: IDC

News

Apple leads global wearables market with 4.7 million Apple Watch shipments in Q2, 2018: IDC
Apple Watch maintains top position for smartwatches in Q2 2018

News

Apple Watch maintains top position for smartwatches in Q2 2018

हिंदी समाचार

Garmin Vivosmart 4 activity tracker भारत में 12,990 रुपये की कीमत में हुआ लॉन्च

भारत में स्मार्टफोन की सेल में गिरावट के बावजूद भी Xiaomi की बादशाहत बरकरार

5 Best Racing Games: Google Play Store से फ्री में करें डाउनलोड

स्मार्टफोन की स्क्रीन लॉक कर बैकग्राउंड में ऐसे चलाएं Youtube पर गानें

Oppo F11 Pro का Marvel Avengers Limited Edition हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Reliance JioPhone leads feature phone market in India
News
Reliance JioPhone leads feature phone market in India
Realme 3 Pro and a unknown device spotted on TENAA

News

Realme 3 Pro and a unknown device spotted on TENAA
Garmin Vivosmart 4 activity tracker launched in India for Rs 12,990

News

Garmin Vivosmart 4 activity tracker launched in India for Rs 12,990
Xiaomi to launch Snapdragon 730-powered device soon

News

Xiaomi to launch Snapdragon 730-powered device soon
Xiaomi retains top spot in Indian market

News

Xiaomi retains top spot in Indian market