Garmin Vivosmart 4 activity tracker launched in India for Rs 12,990

Garmin has launched a new smart activity tracker in India, called the Vivosmart 4. The fitness tracker comes with Body Battery, pulse ox and advanced-sleep-monitoring features. The Garmin Vivosmart 4 activity tracker has been priced at Rs 12,990 in India. It flaunts metal accents and a bright, easy-to-read display in five color options – Black with midnight, Merlot with Rose Gold, Gray with Rose Gold, Blue with silver and Black with Midnight. It is available for customers at Garmin Brand Store-Bangalore and Helios Watch Stores across India.

The Vivosmart 4 includes advanced sleep monitoring with REM sleep and can gauge blood oxygen saturation levels during the night with the wrist-based Pulse Ox sensor. The advanced sleep monitoring allows to track, ‘light, deep and REM’ stages of sleep, along with movement throughout the night. Other fitness and health monitoring tools include wrist-based heart rate, all-day stress tracking, relaxation breathing timer, VO2 max, Body Battery energy monitor and more. The Body Battery feature essentially estimates the body’s energy reserves, letting users know the optimal time for activity and rest.

“Sleep quality plays a critical role in overall physical health. In fact a poor sleep quality may contribute to the development of significant chronic conditions. With its slim design, the vívosmart 4 is comfortable to wear at night and pulse ox provides customers with information they can use to improve their health. Garmin’s ‘vívosmart’ series is a perfect tracker for the fitness enthusiasts who wish to see the exact results of daily activities. As people are getting more conscious about their health, we are confident that ‘vívosmart 4’ will prove to be a perfect partner,” said Ali Rizvi, National Sales Manager, Garmin India.

Apart from dedicated activities including walking, running, swimming and more, the Garmin Vivosmart 4 fitness tracker can also alert you for your phone’s notifications, including calls and text messages. The band allows Android users to reply to texts from the band itself. Lastly, the Vivosmart 4 comes with a 7-day battery life, and is safe for swimming and showering.