comscore Garuda Aerospace, IISc sign MoU for geographical surveys
  • Home
  • News
  • Garuda Aerospace Iisc Sign Mou For Geographical Surveys Check Details
News

Garuda Aerospace, IISc sign MoU for geographical surveys: Check details

News

The collaborative operational and research projects in these areas may be taken up by Garuda Aerospace and IISc's Department of Aerospace Engineering.

Highlights

  • Garuda Aerospace has inked a MoU with IISc.
  • Garuda Aerospace and IISc will work on various collaborative research projects.
  • These collaborative research projects will use drones and unmanned aerial vehicle.
Garuda Aerospace

Image: Garuda Aerospace

City based drone-as-a-service (DaaS) company Garuda Aerospace has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) for collaborative research projects. Also Read - Technology should be used for good of society: Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Chandra at IIT Hyderabad

According to Garuda Aerospace, the collaborative research projects using drones, unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) for applications for geographical surveys for the government and society. Also Read - Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off Kisan Drone Yatra

The collaborative operational and research projects in these areas may be taken up by Garuda Aerospace and IISc’s Department of Aerospace Engineering. Also Read - India to map 6 lakh villages, create 3D map of 100 cities, says Jitendra Singh

According to Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO, Garuda Aerospace, the association with IISc is a step towards realising the company’s potential to provide developments of digital input processing packaging tools, including yield estimation from a given image, diagnoses of crops, surveillance and mapping of fields and lands.

“This partnership will facilitate the collaborative development of new technology related to surveillance applications using drones, that will benefit the farmers, the government and the country as a whole. IISc will provide a central cloud platform for storage of data,” Dr S.N. Omkar, Chief Research Scientist Control and Guidance was quoted as saying in a statement.

–IANS

  • Published Date: November 2, 2022 2:37 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Redmi Clearance sale offers phones starting at just Rs 3,999
Mobiles
Redmi Clearance sale offers phones starting at just Rs 3,999
Vi Max postpaid plans launched, offer Hotstar, Prime Video benefits

Telecom

Vi Max postpaid plans launched, offer Hotstar, Prime Video benefits

Google Hangouts is officially dead

Apps

Google Hangouts is officially dead

EA, Marvel Entertainment partner to create three new gaming titles

Gaming

EA, Marvel Entertainment partner to create three new gaming titles

Zee Auto Awards 2022: Take look winners and nominations here

automobile

Zee Auto Awards 2022: Take look winners and nominations here

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Garuda Aerospace, IISc sign MoU for geographical surveys

Redmi Clearance sale offers phones starting at just Rs 3,999

Vi Max postpaid plans launched, offer Hotstar, Prime Video benefits

Google Hangouts is officially dead

Zee Auto Awards 2022: Take a look winners and nominations here

Airtel 5G Plus, Jio True 5G launched but here's why you still can't use them

Best iPhone 13 and Google Pixel Deals on Google, watch video

Apple releases MacOS Ventura: Check its top features here

Diwali 2022: Buying an air pollution mask? Check out these options

How to not get scammed when shopping online for phones and electronics

Related Topics

Latest Videos

WhatsApp Self Chat Feature in Beta Testing, Check Out How Will It Work ?

News

WhatsApp Self Chat Feature in Beta Testing, Check Out How Will It Work ?
Nokia G60 5G Launching Soon India, Check out its Expected Price and Features

News

Nokia G60 5G Launching Soon India, Check out its Expected Price and Features
iPad 2022 Sale Starts in India, Check out the Features and Price of these new devices from Apple

News

iPad 2022 Sale Starts in India, Check out the Features and Price of these new devices from Apple
WhatsApp updates: We Can Expect new forward options and some more Features very soon

News

WhatsApp updates: We Can Expect new forward options and some more Features very soon