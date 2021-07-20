Genshin Impact is a very popular video game that has gained a lot of traction. Its developer miHoYo after a year of hyping the 2.0 update has finally announced that the update will be made available on July 21. The update will introduce the Electro nation, Inazuma, which will take up the total of playable nations to three. Earlier only two nations: Mondstadt and Liyue were available for playing. Also Read - Best open world games for Android: Genshin Impact, Minecraft, and more

Genshin Impact 2.0 update: Details

Genshin Impact 2.0 update is currently scheduled to be made available on July 21 at 8:30 AM IST, after which the servers will be under maintenance for approximately 5 hours. This means that the game will be playable after 1:30 PM IST on July 21.

Dear Travelers,

To ensure all Travelers have the best-possible #GenshinImpact experience, we will soon begin performing update maintenance. 〓Update Schedule〓

2021/07/21 06:00:00 (UTC+8) and is estimated to take 5 hours. View details here:https://t.co/nhuO54g88w pic.twitter.com/2EZj44EA8Q — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) July 19, 2021

miHoYo has announced that as compensation, players will get 300 Primogems for the server downtime during the maintenance. It has also said that if the maintenance period extends beyond 5 hours, it will provide players with additional 60 Primogems per hour of server downtime.

After the update has been made available, players are required to be at least Adventure Rank 5, after which they can update by following the on-screen instructions on mobile. PC players will be required to open the Genshin Impact Launcher and click on Update. Players can use the pre-installation function, which will allow them to start playing immediately after the server maintenance is over.

The new Inazuma region has been teased for the past few weeks. It will bring new gameplay mechanics with the Electro element. Apart from this, the game will bring in multiple new characters and enemies.

Version 2.0 Events Preview – Phase I Hello, Travelers~

In addition to launching #Inazuma in Version 2.0, we’ve also lined up tons of exciting events for you. #GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/ZDOqJiyVvq — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) July 19, 2021

It has been revealed that the Archon ruling over Inazuma has put the nation under lockdown and is currently confiscating all the Visions within. Players have to stop the Archon’s atrocities and make the Inazuma region happy once more.