Genshin Impact developer gifts Sony PS5, iPhones, iPads to employees

Genshin Impact developer gifts Sony PS5, iPhones, iPads and more to employees

MiHoYo at its annual employee meeting handed out Sony PS5 consoles, iPhones, iPads, and other products to its employees.

Representational Image: Sony PS5

The Sony PS5 is extremely elusive at the moment and you are lucky if you happen to get your hands on it currently. Therefore, it would be a pleasurable experience if someone gifts the same to you, right? Well, MiHoYo, who is responsible for the smash-hit mobile game Genshin Impact, has gifted its employees Sony PS5 consoles at its annual employee meeting. A photo of the same is doing rounds of social media, showing countless PS5 units up for grabs. Also Read - Xbox Series X/S Seagate Storage Expansion Card launched in India: Price and all details here

MiHoYo had a good run last year and the company decided to celebrate it by gifting expensive gifts to its employees. The Sony PS5 was one of the many choices of gifts to choose from. Employees were also able to pick up iPhones, iPads, Nintendo Switch consoles, NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics cards, and more tech products. Also Read - Sony confirms it sold whopping 4.5 million PS5 consoles in just 92 days

MiHoYo gifts Sony PS5, iPhones and more

The company gave those gifts on the account of a successful year. MiHoYo’s biggest hit was Genshin Impact which is a narrative mobile gaming experience available on both Android as well as iOS devices. The game got a lot of positive response from players and critics alike. Also Read - Xbox Series X scarcity could go on until June 2021, says Microsoft

Coming back to the gift distribution, a Twitter user revealed that MiHoYo adopted a lottery-based distribution system – probably to make it even for all employees? After all, the Sony PS5 is still in short supply and we believe the company could only collect limited stocks of the gaming console for distribution.

In fact, the Sony PS5 is still out of reach for gamers across the world. Sony India recently had its first pre-orders in January, following which the consoles were delivered in February. The next pre-order date is yet to be announced for Indian users. Based on a previous report, supply shortage for both the Sony PS5 and Xbox Series X might continue to bother until the July 2021.

The reason behind the limited availability of the PS5 and Xbox Series X is due to AMD unable to meet the demand. For those unaware, AMD supplies the Zen 2 CPU for both these consoles. However, the Xbox Series X offers superior performance on paper with its 12 TFLOPS of power while the PS5 is limited to 10 TFLOPS of power.

  • Published Date: February 11, 2021 8:27 PM IST

Best Sellers