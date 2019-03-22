comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • German composer Johann Sebastian Bach's birthday celebrated with AI-powered Google Doodle
News

German composer Johann Sebastian Bach's birthday celebrated with AI-powered Google Doodle

News

Google is using AI to power its Doodle for the first time as it marks German composer Johann Sebastian Bach's birthday.

  • Published: March 22, 2019 8:48 AM IST
Google Doodle Back main

After marking the festival of colors, Holi, with a colorful doodle, Google is today celebrating the birthday of Johann Sebastian Bach. Bach is a world renowned German composer and musician and in order to mark his contribution, Google is introducing its first ever AI-powered Doodle. The doodle on Google’s homepage today, is an interactive experience unlike any that has come before it. It encourages players to compose a two measure melody of their choice. The doodle then uses machine learning to harmonize the custom melody into Bach’s signature music style with the press of a button.

Google, in its blog post, says that the AI-powered doodle is made in partnership with the Google Magenta and Google PAIR teams. The search giant has also hidden a special Easter Egg in the doodle, which will result in a custom melody that matches Bach’s 80 rock style hybrid composition. The company says that the first step in developing the doodle was to create a machine learning model to power it. The model used in the doodle today was developed by Magenta Team AI Resident Anna Huang, who developed Coconet, used in wide range of musical tasks.

'Crocodile Hunter' Steve Irwin's legacy honored via today's Google Doodle

Also Read

'Crocodile Hunter' Steve Irwin's legacy honored via today's Google Doodle

Google notes that Bach’s chorales always have four voices and each of them carry their own melodic line. So, the Coconet was trained on 306 of Bach’s chorale harmonization and Google says the structure of Bach’s music made for good training data for the machine learning model. Google PAIR teams then used TensorFlow.js to allow machine learning to work entirely within the web browser. “For cases where someone’s computer or device might not be fast enough to run the Doodle using TensorFlow.js, the Doodle is also served with Google’s new Tensor Processing Units (TPUs), a way of quickly handling machine learning tasks in data centers— yet another Doodle first,” Google said.

Watch: Android Q How to install

The doodle, while interactive, also depicts Bach’s ability to build and repair the complex inner mechanisms of pipe organs. His reputation soared following the 19h century with Bach revival, where the music world came to appreciate his innovative use of four-part harmony, modulations of key, and mastery of counterpoint and fugue.

  • Published Date: March 22, 2019 8:48 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Top 6 smartphone deals of the day
Deals
Top 6 smartphone deals of the day
Samsung's 2019 QLED TV feature Ambient Mode

News

Samsung's 2019 QLED TV feature Ambient Mode

Xiaomi Roborock Sweep T6 vacuum cleaner launched in China

News

Xiaomi Roborock Sweep T6 vacuum cleaner launched in China

Samsung Galaxy Fold appears in a short hands-on video

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold appears in a short hands-on video

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Features

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Most Popular

Skagen Falster 2 Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X Pro 55-inch Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Review

Apple iPad Pro 2018 Long Term Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go first flash sale at 12:00PM on Flipkart and mi.com; Price, specifications and more

Johann Bach's birthday celebrated with Google Doodle

Social media websites Facebook and Twitter to take down Lok Sabha election related content in 3 hours

European Commission in EU slaps Google with a $1.7 billion fine for unfair online ad rules

Opera 51 for Android brings free built-in VPN to the mobile web browser

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Johann Bach's birthday celebrated with Google Doodle

News

Johann Bach's birthday celebrated with Google Doodle
European Commission in EU slaps Google with a $1.7 billion fine for unfair online ad rules

News

European Commission in EU slaps Google with a $1.7 billion fine for unfair online ad rules
Happy Holi 2019: Google uses a colorful doodle to celebrate the festival of colors

News

Happy Holi 2019: Google uses a colorful doodle to celebrate the festival of colors
Android to soon let European users choose the search and browser of their choice

News

Android to soon let European users choose the search and browser of their choice
Google unveils Stadia, its cloud gaming service which will be made available later this year

Gaming

Google unveils Stadia, its cloud gaming service which will be made available later this year

हिंदी समाचार

आज दोपहर 12 बजे अमेजन पर शुरू होगी सैमसंग Galaxy M30 की सेल

Johann Sebastian Bach की याद में Google ने बनाया AI बेस्ड Doodle

शाओमी भारत में हर सेकेंड में बनाएगी तीन स्मार्टफोन, सातवां प्लांट हुआ शुरू

सोशल नेटवर्किंग साइट इंस्टाग्राम पर अब यूजर्स कर सकेंगे शॉपिंग

हरियाणा: व्हॉट्सएप पर पेपर लीक करवाते रंगेहाथों पकड़े गए दो दर्जन शिक्षक

News

Xiaomi Redmi Go first flash sale at 12:00PM on Flipkart and mi.com; Price, specifications and more
News
Xiaomi Redmi Go first flash sale at 12:00PM on Flipkart and mi.com; Price, specifications and more
Johann Bach's birthday celebrated with Google Doodle

News

Johann Bach's birthday celebrated with Google Doodle
Social media websites Facebook and Twitter to take down Lok Sabha election related content in 3 hours

News

Social media websites Facebook and Twitter to take down Lok Sabha election related content in 3 hours
European Commission in EU slaps Google with a $1.7 billion fine for unfair online ad rules

News

European Commission in EU slaps Google with a $1.7 billion fine for unfair online ad rules
Opera 51 for Android brings free built-in VPN to the mobile web browser

News

Opera 51 for Android brings free built-in VPN to the mobile web browser