Telefunken LED TV series launched in India; details and pricing

German consumer electronics brain Telefunken has teamed up with Videotex International to bring its LED TV series to India. As part of the launch, the company has launched seven different LED TV models. These include both Smart LED TVs as well as regular LED TVs. All these models will be available for sale via Amazon India. Additionally, the company also revealed that it is aiming to capture about five percent of the Indian market.

Telefunken LED TV series details

As per the announcement, prices for the regular LED TV models start from Rs 7,999. The top-of-the-line Smart LED TV with 4K Ultra HD resolution and 65-inch panel costs Rs 54,999. Rest of the models are placed in the middle offering ample options for interested users. The announcement also revealed that Smart TV series will include four sizes including 32-inch, 40-inch, 49-inch, and 65-inch. Telefunken revealed that all these LED TVs will go on sale starting September 17. The company plans to take on rivals like Xiaomi, Samsung, LG, Sony, recently launched Motorola, and more.

Talking about the features, the Telefunken LED TV series will include a number of key technologies and features. These include Quantum Luminit, Wide Color Gamut support, Movie box app, and several third-party streaming apps. Telefunken stated that the device will come pre-loaded with apps like Hotstar, Zee5, Sony Liv, Jio Cinema, and more. All these streaming apps and native apps will integrate into a custom user interface known as “STREAMWALL”. The Smart TV models will run on Android 7 Nougat and Android 8 Oreo-based Cloud TV.

In terms of specifications, TVs will feature 64-bit dual-core processors with 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage. The Smart LED TVs will also feature built-in speakers, an Eshare app, with OTA update mechanism. Telefunken has also added HDMI, USB, 3.5mm audio socket, and an optical output for connectivity.

“Videotex is excited to bring Telefunken, the German legacy of over 115 Years to India. Our goal is to bring superior technology to the Indian consumers and we aim to acquire 5% market share,” Arjun Bajaj, the Director for Videotex International said.