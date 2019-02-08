comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Germany blocks Facebook’s merger plan, here’s why
News

Germany blocks Facebook’s merger plan, here’s why

News

Facebook recently confirmed that it is planning to merge its Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram into a unified system.

  • Published: February 8, 2019 11:14 PM IST
facebook data hack

Facebook has been in the news for its approach to user privacy. The company recently made headlines when CEO Mark Zuckerberg confirmed that the company is planning to merge its messaging systems, including Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram into a single, unified system. Zuckerberg also made clear that the project — “to whatever term we end up doing this” — would likely not show up until 2020 and beyond. However, this project has raised concerns about users’ data privacy.

A Facebook spokesperson earlier asserted that “we want to build the best messaging experiences we can; and people want messaging to be fast, simple, reliable and private.” He further stated that “we are working on making more of our messaging products end-to-end encrypted and considering ways to make it easier to reach friends and family across networks.”

32-inch smart Android LED TV for Rs 4,999 sounds good, but there’s a catch

Also Read

32-inch smart Android LED TV for Rs 4,999 sounds good, but there’s a catch

Sandra Wachter, a lawyer and Research Fellow at the Oxford Internet Institute, earlier said (to WIRED) that Facebook’s plan to merge the platforms is bound to trigger privacy concerns. “All the data will be now in one place basically,” she says. “Before this, you were still able to choose what service you were using now all your private communications will be collected centrally in one place.” “That poses questions in terms of privacy – and of cybersecurity,” as that will be a single point of vulnerability for hackers to target in an attempt to gain social network users personal data from all the platforms, the report stated.

Xiaomi Mi A1, OnePlus 5T, Xiaomi Mi Max 3 and OnePlus 6T top list of phones emitting most radiation

Also Read

Xiaomi Mi A1, OnePlus 5T, Xiaomi Mi Max 3 and OnePlus 6T top list of phones emitting most radiation

Furthermore, regarding the merging of its messaging service, Germany also raised privacy concerns and has blocked Facebook’s Messenger-Instagram-WhatsApp merger. According to the German cartel office, the Bundeskartellamt, the social network has violated mandatory European data protection principles.

“We are mostly concerned about the collection of data outside Facebook’s social network and the merging of this data into a user’s Facebook account,” said Bundeskartellamt president Andreas Mundt. He further added that according to the ruling, effective immediately, the popular social network will no longer be entitled to encourage Facebook users to consent to the “unrestricted collection and assigning of non-Facebook data to their Facebook user accounts,” Thenextweb reported.

Watch: Oppo Find X First Look

The cited source further stated that as per authorities, the reason behind the ban is that Facebook has full control of social media, and this is illegal according to Germany’s antitrust laws. Additionally, Germany’s justice minister, Katarina Barley, told Reuters that the company “had reached far beyond its platform to collect user data.” “Users are often unaware of this flow of data and cannot prevent it if they want to use the services. We need to be rigorous in tackling the abuse of power that comes with data,” she said. Following this issue, Facebook said it disagreed with Bundeskartellamt’s conclusions and that they “intend to appeal so that people in Germany continue to benefit fully from all our services.”

  • Published Date: February 8, 2019 11:14 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Trending
AMD Radeon VII 7nm graphics card launched in India, priced at Rs 54,990
thumb-img
News
Google Chrome to soon get Dark Mode
thumb-img
News
LG K12+ image, specifications leaked
thumb-img
News
Tata Sky brings new HD Add On/Mini Packs with starting price of Rs 5

Editor's Pick

Microsoft advises against using Internet Explorer as primary browser
News
Microsoft advises against using Internet Explorer as primary browser
A look at top radiation emitting phones

News

A look at top radiation emitting phones

Valentine's Day 2019: Fortnite gears up with Share the Love Event

Gaming

Valentine's Day 2019: Fortnite gears up with Share the Love Event

Indian smartphone market grew by 10 percent in 2018 as Xiaomi lead the charge: Canalys

News

Indian smartphone market grew by 10 percent in 2018 as Xiaomi lead the charge: Canalys

Vodafone Idea to reportedly launch its music streaming app soon

News

Vodafone Idea to reportedly launch its music streaming app soon

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy M20 Review

Ant Audio Doble H2 Review

Oppo K1 hands-on and first impressions

Samsung Galaxy M10 Review

Asus ZenBook 13 Review

Germany blocks Facebook’s merger plan, here’s why

Microsoft advises against using Internet Explorer as primary browser

A look at top radiation emitting phones

Indian smartphone market grew by 10 percent in 2018 as Xiaomi lead the charge: Canalys

Vodafone Idea to reportedly launch its music streaming app soon

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

Related Topics

Related Stories

Germany blocks Facebook’s merger plan, here’s why

News

Germany blocks Facebook’s merger plan, here’s why
Facebook drops plan of launching teen meme hub called LOL: Report

News

Facebook drops plan of launching teen meme hub called LOL: Report
How Facebook smartly tweaked political ad transparency tool for India

News

How Facebook smartly tweaked political ad transparency tool for India
Political ads on Facebook to carry labels offering information on advertiser

News

Political ads on Facebook to carry labels offering information on advertiser
Popular iPhone apps recording user screens without their knowledge

News

Popular iPhone apps recording user screens without their knowledge

हिंदी समाचार

हाइक पर मनाएं वैलेंटाइंस डे का जश्‍न, नए स्टिकर पैक किए पेश

Thomson TV ने Zee5 के साथ की पार्टनरशिप, एक साल का फ्री मिल रहा है सब्सक्रिप्शन

Stuffcool monty इन-ईयर वायरलैस हेडफोन 1,999 रुपये में हुआ लॉन्च

LG K12+ की इमेज और स्पेसिफिकेशंस ऑनलाइन हुई लीक, LG G8 ThinQ के साथ MWC 2019 में हो सकता है पेश

सैमसंग Galaxy M30 जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च, ये हो सकती है स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Germany blocks Facebook’s merger plan, here’s why
News
Germany blocks Facebook’s merger plan, here’s why
Microsoft advises against using Internet Explorer as primary browser

News

Microsoft advises against using Internet Explorer as primary browser
A look at top radiation emitting phones

News

A look at top radiation emitting phones
Indian smartphone market grew by 10 percent in 2018 as Xiaomi lead the charge: Canalys

News

Indian smartphone market grew by 10 percent in 2018 as Xiaomi lead the charge: Canalys
Vodafone Idea to reportedly launch its music streaming app soon

News

Vodafone Idea to reportedly launch its music streaming app soon