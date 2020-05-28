Get customised Apple MacBooks, iMac in India now

Apple has started offering its built-to-order service for Mac devices in India. This means if you want to buy MacBook or iMac with more RAM or storage, you can pay extra and get it from Apple. The service will be available through Apple Resellers in the country, and you can cross-check for the variants available on Apple website. Also Read - Google CEO Sundar Pichai is open to work with Apple on other projects

Many people have been asking for Apple to start this option in India. As buyers were only getting select variants of Mac devices till now. But with this announcement, customers can order whichever model they want from the company.

The service is available on MacBook Air, Pro, Mac Mini and all the iMac models sold by the company. But considering Apple's premium pricing, we'd expect the extra RAM or upgraded graphics card to cost a bomb. This development suggests Apple is slowly bringing all its products and parts to the country. The company is also expected to start online sales of iPhone and MacBooks later this year.

In addition to this, the Cupertino-based giant has already talked about setting up its first retail in India. This is most likely to open by 2021 in Mumbai. But with the uncertainty caused by the pandemic, Apple might find it hard to meet its deadline.

Apple premium wireless headphones

Apple has already started the mass-production of the AirPods Studio headphones. The company is preparing for its imminent launch later this year. Although the design is still completely unknown, the rumors about Apple’s new headphones continue to reinforce the company’s plans for the AirPods lineup this year. Jon Prosser, a renowned leaker, claimed the new AirPods Studio headphones will cost $349 (Rs. 26,500 approximately) in the United States.

After succeeding with AirPods in the market, and having more than 60 million wireless headphones sold last year, the company now wants to enter a slightly more select market niche with premium over-the-ear type headphones that would compete against the likes of Bose QC35, Surface Headphones, and Sony WH-1000XM3.