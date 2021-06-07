Get OnePlus Nord CE 5G for free by participating in OnePlus Summer Lottery: Here’s how

OnePlus Nord CE 5G smartphone is all set to launch in India on June 10. The India exclusive smartphone will go official via an online launch event on the slated date. At the virtual event, the tech giant will also launch new affordable smart TVs especially designed for Indian consumers out there. Ahead of the launch, OnePlus has announced a OnePlus Summer Lottery. You can get a free OnePlus Nord CE 5G smartphone by participating in the lottery. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 5G will bring core Nord features and more at a much "affordable" price: OnePlus

To participate, you can simply sign up for a virtual lottery ticket and get a chance to win a brand new OnePlus Nord CE 5G smartphone. The OnePlus Summer Launch Lottery kicked off on June 2 and will continue until June 9. The company announced that everyday a lucky winner will be chosen by OnePlus randomly (no specific criteria for this) and they will get the new OnePlus Nord CE for free. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 5G price leaked ahead of launch in India and you might be intrigued

Interestingly, even if you don’t win the lottery you still stand a chance to get a voucher worth Rs 100 to get a discount on a phone or TV you buy from OnePlus next. To get the voucher, you will just need to share the launch event lottery on social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook. OnePlus is also offering coupons worth Rs 500 to buy OnePlus Phones, Rs 1000 to get OnePlus TVs, and Rs 100 to buy OnePlus audio products.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G launch set for June 10

Just a few days ahead of the launch, a lot have already been confirmed about the OnePlus Nord CE 5G. The company has confirmed that the upcoming OnePlus smartphone will come with a sleek design and will be one of the slimmest phones by the brand so far. OnePlus has also confirmed that the Nord CE 5G will launch with 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup. The front camera details haven’t been revealed yet.

In an exclusive interview with BGR India, Navnit Nakra, Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer, OnePlus India said that the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 5G smartphone will offer all the core elements of the original Nord and extra features at a much affordable price point. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is yet to confirm the price of the OnePlus CE 5G.