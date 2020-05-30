comscore Gionee 10,000mAh wireless power bank launched in India | BGR India
  Gionee 10,000mAh wireless power bank launched in India, priced at Rs 1,299
Gionee 10,000mAh wireless power bank launched in India, priced at Rs 1,299

Gionee GBuddy power bank competes against wireless power bank from Xiaomi.

  Updated: May 30, 2020 3:51 PM IST
Gionee

Gionee has launched a new GBuddy 10,000mAh wireless power bank in India. The power bank is priced at Rs 3,999 in the country and is available to buy via Amazon India. As part of an introductory offer, the company is selling the power bank for Rs 1,299. It is available in a single Black color option. The new product from Gionee also carries a 6 months warranty. Also Read - Gionee K6 with triple rear cameras, 4,350mAh battery launched: Price, specifications

The new GBuddy power bank comes equipped with 5V Wireless Charging support. It also has a 5V/2A rating USB Type-C port and a 5V/2.4A USB-A port with a 5V/2A micro USB input port. The new power bank offers support for 12W wireless fast charging in terms of output. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Wireless Power Bank with 10,000mAh capacity and 18W fast charging launched in India: Price, Features

While recharging this power bank, you can also charge other devices simultaneously. The power bank has dimensions of around 1.5 x 6.8 x 13.8 cm, and it weighs about 245 g. It uses the Lithium Polymer battery cell and has a 1 Micro USB Cable, 1 User Manual, and 1 Warranty Card in the box. Also Read - Gionee Steel 5 launched: An entry-level smartphone with 5,000mAh battery

The Gionee GBuddy 10,000mAh wireless power bank is lightweight and even compact, as per the brand. It features a Metal Frame body material, giving a firm grip to hold the power bank. There is also an LED Digital Power Meter, which lets you know the charging level and functionality of the power bank.

Gionee claims that the power bank can charge a 3000mAh phone battery in about 1.5 Hrs and about 2.2 times. While for a 4000mAh phone battery, it can take up to 2 Hrs to charge it and about 1.7 times.

Story Timeline

  Published Date: May 30, 2020 3:43 PM IST
  Updated Date: May 30, 2020 3:51 PM IST

