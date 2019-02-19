Gionee F205 Pro with 13MP camera, updated battery launched in India for Rs 5,890

Gionee has launched the ‘Pro’ upgrade of existing F205 smartphone on Flipkart today. The Gionee F205 Pro comes with almost similar specifications as the previously launched F205, which came in December alongside Gionee S11 Lite and Gionee A1 Lite.

The Gionee F205 Pro boats a 13-megapixel primary rear camera instead of an 8-megapixel seen on F205. Other than that, Gionee has increased the battery capacity from 2,670mAh to 3,000mAh battery. The handset will be available on Flipkart at Rs 5,890. The previous model had retailed for Rs 5,699. It will come in Black, Blue and Champagne color variants, reports TheMobileIndian.

Gionee F205 specifications and features

The Gionee F205 Pro comes with a 5.45-inch HD+ 18:9 Full View display with 1440 x 720 pixel resolution. The F205 also had same 5.45-inch display with same screen resolution. The processor appears slightly upgraded. Last time, Gionee had used MediaTek MT6739 SoC, but the Pro variant has quad-core MediaTek MT6739WW 64-bit processor clocked at 1.5GHz.

The F205 Pro will be backed by 2GB of RAM and 16GB internal storage along with a dedicated slot for a microSD card slot with up to 256GB in capacity. Gionee has added a 13-megapixel 5P camera lens with f/2.0 aperture, auto focus, portrait mode, face beauty, live filter, HDR, night shot, panorama, time lapse mode and more.

On the front, the Gionee F205 Pro features a 5-megapixel selfie camera with features like 3P Lens Element, f/2.2 aperture, portrait mode, face beauty and more. For connectivity, the handset includes dual-SIM, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.1, Wifi 802.11b/g/n, micro USB port and 3.5 mm headphone jack. It also features a fingerprint sensor and face unlock security. The handset is backed by a 3,000mAh battery and runs dated Android 8.1 Oreo operating system.