Gionee F8 Neo budget smartphone launched in India for Rs 5,499

Gionee has once again launched a new budget device Gionee F8 Neo in India. Priced at Rs 5,499, the Gionee F8 Neo will be made available across company’s powerful distribution network in partnership with ‘Udaan’. This includes 1.5 to 2.0 lakh mobile phone retailers will ensure that the new Gionee F8 Neo devices reach every nook and corner of the country, said Gionee India in a press statement on Tuesday. Also Read - Gionee Max sale today at 12 pm via Flipkart; check price, features, specifications

The company recently made a comeback in the Indian market after almost one year with . The Indian arm of Gionee was taken over by Mobile’s holding entity Jaina Group. The brand is now been managed by JIPL Group since 2018. It is the same firm which earlier launched Karbonn brand of smartphones and accessories in 2009 with Bengaluru-based UTL Group. Also Read - Gionee M12 Pro with 6GB RAM and 4,000mAh battery launched in China at entry-level price

“The absence of honestly priced and high performing smartphones in the entry level smartphone category is stopping Bharat to unleash the power of smartphones in today’s era. Our partnership with udaan is a step forward in making Bharat’s Zindagi Smarter than ever with the launch of our affordable Super Smartphone F8 Neo. We are confident that this device will add on to the festive mood and offer the much needed delight to consumers seeking for affordable yet super quality smartphones in the recent times,” said Pardeep Jain, Managing Director, JIPL that manages Gionee in India. Also Read - Gionee Max launched with 5,000mAh battery at Rs 5,999: Check details

“We are very excited to partner with Gionee to launch Super Smartphone F8 Neo exclusively through our platform. udaan platform, working closely with brands, is committed to bringing the newest and best consumer electronics products with genuine trustworthy service to retailers across the depth and breadth of Bharat. This partnership, and this launch is a notable step in this journey, and we wish Gionee team an exciting and super-successful launch,” said Vaibhav Gupta, Co-founder of Udaan.

Gionee F8 Neo: Features, specifications

The Gionee F8 Neo smartphone comes with a 5.45-inch LCD display. There is Eye Comfort feature, which makes it easier to look at the screen or read in dim light. The device comes powered by an Octa-core processor with 2GB RAM+32 GB ROM feature (expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card).

In the camera department, F8 Neo comes equipped with a single rear camera of 8-megapixel and a 5-megapixel front selfie shooter. The device is also loaded with other features such as Face Unlock, Slow Motion, Panorama, Night mode, Time lapse, Burst mode, QR code, Face Beauty and more. The device is available in three vibrant colors of blue, black and red. It packs a 3,000mAh battery with standard 10W charging.