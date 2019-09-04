comscore Gionee F9 Plus with 4,050mAh battery launched in India: Price, specs
  Gionee F9 Plus with 4,050mAh battery launched in India: Price, specifications
Gionee F9 Plus with 4,050mAh battery launched in India: Price, specifications

Gionee India has launched its new Gionee F9 Plus smartphone for Rs 7,690 in India.  The Gionee F9 will be available in the market via the company's distribution network of 42,000 retail outlets and on leading e-commerce platforms.

With the festive season well underway, Gionee India has launched its new smartphone Gionee F9 Plus for Rs 7,690 in India. “Brands need to evolve with the changing taste and preferences of the consumer and also keep up with the changing trends in technology. We at Gionee will always strive to come up with products that complement the vivid taste of customers, especially the millennial,” Pardeep Jain, Managing Director, said.

In terms of specifications, the smartphone comes with a 6.26 HD+ full view dewdrop display. The device features a 13-megapixel selfie camera. There is also a combination of a 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual rear camera setup. It is powered by an octa-core 1.65GHz processor.

In terms of connectivity, the handset supports Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack and FM Radio. The company has added a 4,050 mAh battery inside the phone. The Gionee F9 will be available in the market via the company’s distribution network of 42,000 retail outlets and on leading e-commerce platforms.

Separately,  Gionee recently launched two new smartphones in the Chinese market. These newly launched smartphones include the Gionee M11 and the Gionee M11S. Both the devices come with glass panel both of the front as well as the back. The front of both the devices features a 2.5D curved display along with a water-drop design. Users will get a 13-megapixel camera sensor on the front for selfies.

The dual-camera setup at the back includes a 16-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel camera. Beyond the camera, both the devices will feature 6GB RAM along with 128GB internal storage. Both the devices will run on a 4,000mAh battery out of the box. Gionee has also added a dedicated fingerprint scanner on the backside of the device. The software also comes with a number of fingerprint shortcuts for operations such as answering calls and taking images.

With inputs from IANS

