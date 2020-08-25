The Gionee K3 Pro has been launched in China and its price starts from RMB 699 (approximately Rs 7,500). The top features of the handset are a 6.53-inch display, a triple rear camera setup, and a 4,000mAh battery. But, the Gionee K3 Pro ships with Android 9 Pie out of the box. The company has even placed the fingerprint sensor in the rear camera module, which is unique. Also Read - Gionee Max key specifications and design revealed on Flipkart

Gionee K3 Pro: Price, sale

The Gionee K3 Pro comes with a price tag of RMB 699, which is approximately Rs 7,500 in India. For the same price, you will be getting the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. There is also 8GB + 128GB storage model, which will cost RMB 799 (roughly Rs 8,600). It is already on sale via JD.com. There is no word on its international availability yet. Also Read - Gionee Max with 5,000mAh battery launching on August 25 under Rs 6,000

Gionee K3 Pro: Specifications

As for the specifications, the Gionee K3 Pro comes with a 4,000mAh battery. It is powered by a 12nm based 2GHz MediaTek Helio P60 (MT6771) chipset, which is backed by up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It offers support for dual-SIM connectivity and runs on Android 9 Pie. There is a 6.53-inch display with 19:9 aspect ratio and a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. The panel operates at HD+ resolution. The brand is selling the handset in Jade Green and Pearl White color options. Also Read - Gionee phone with 10,000mAh battery spotted

As for the cameras, the Gionee K3 Pro comes with a triple rear camera setup. This includes a 16-megapixel main camera with a f/2.0 aperture. The company hasn’t yet revealed the details of the other two cameras. On the front, one will find a 13-megapixel sensor with a f/2.0 aperture. Gionee has placed the fingerprint sensor inside the square-shaped rear camera module. In terms of connectivity, the device supports a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB Type-C port, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0, and GPS.