Gionee K6 with 4,350mAh battery launched: Price, specifications

In January this year, Gionee launched a Steel 5 smartphone with a 5,000mAh battery. Now, the brand has launched another device. The latest Gionee K6 phone comes with a 4,350mAh battery and triple rear cameras. The company is even offering 6GB RAM and 128GB storage for less than Rs 9,000. The budget smartphone is currently available only in China. The Gionee K6 will be sold in two color options, including black and blue gradient.

The device is already available for purchase via JD.com in China. The Gionee K6 price starts from RMB 799, which is around Rs 8,450 in India. For the same price, the company is selling the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. There is also an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, which is priced at RMB 899 (roughly Rs 9,500). There is also the top-end 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model, which will cost you RMB 1,099 (approximately Rs 11,620).

As for the specifications, the newly launched Gionee K6 smartphone comes with a 6.2-inch LCD display with support for HD+ resolution. There is also a waterdrop-style notched display and the cut-out houses a 13-megapixel camera for selfies. At the rear panel, the company has added a 16-megapixel primary camera alongside two auxiliary shooters, the details of which are unknown.

There is also a capacitive fingerprint scanner. The latest Gionee K6 phone is powered by MediaTek Helio P60 chipset. It is backed by 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage options. The brand has given the option to expand the internal storage. It is fueled by a 4,350mAh battery. It offers support for 10W charging. The phone ships with Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box. There is no word on the India launch of the Gionee K6 phone. But the brand is expected to bring the handset to India too.