Gionee L6+ feature phone launched by the Chinese smartphone company
Gionee L6+ feature phone launched by the Chinese smartphone company

The company's new feature phone Gionee L6+ which apparently comes with a robust battery life.

  Published: November 16, 2019 3:09 PM IST
Gionee recently made a comeback its first new device which is a flip phone and now a feature phone called Gionee L6+. The flip phone is called Gionee A326, which is being termed as being back to the classics. To recall, Gionee became popular for its flip phones in China. While the design has died in major markets, flip phones are still a thing in China. Gionee, which made the segment popular, is taking the tried and tested route for its comeback. “Classic flip phone, an unattainable height,” the company said in an official post.

The company’s new feature phone Gionee L6+ which apparently comes with a robust battery life. The company has not specified the specs of the device, but its does come with dual card dual standby which means it can use two SIMs at the same time. According to Gionee the phone is ideal for students, parents and business people. The phone can only be used to make calls which means that it will not provide distraction for students. It is also convenient for the elderly with the simple design and use of the phone.

To recall, Gionee resurrected its operations after going bankrupt in August of this year. According to reports, two of the major shareholders convinced agents from several provinces across China. They also reportedly came with the new slogan of “gold quality and the world” at the meeting with agents. Soon after, the resurrected Gionee launched its first phone called the K3 on September 25. It features a 6.2-inch display, MediaTek Helio P23 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery and a starting price of RMB 799 (around Rs 8,000).

Now, we are seeing the second phone from this brand and it’s a flip phone. The Gionee A326 does not come with any special features. It’s highlight is the clamshell design and it seems squarish in comparison to Samsung‘s W series. It has a small screen inside with the keyboard on the second half of the device. There is also a display on the outside, which is even smaller. It is mainly to see quick notifications like text message. The phone will be available in multiple color options.

There is twilight black, starry blue, elegant red and walkin. Gionee is not announcing details like key specifications or price just yet. As spotted by MyDrivers, the phone is an ode to flip phones made by Gionee, before it went bankrupt. Both Motorola and Samsung are trying to add a modern twist to flip phones this year. They are expected to launch clamshell device with foldable display. Gionee, on the other hand, is invoking nostalgia with a traditional design.
