Gionee launches Smart ‘Life’ Watch at Rs 2,999 on Flipkart

Gionee has launched its new Smart ‘Life’ Watch in the GBuddy portfolio of wearables and accessories in India. The trendy smartwatch targeted towards millennials and Gen Z only comes at Rs 2,999 on Flipkart. It is touted to offer many activity-based features that include 24 hours real-time monitoring of heart rate, calorie meter, fitness, health and multi-sport activity tracking.

The Gionee Smart ‘Life’ Watch supports fitness and workout regimes that tracks walking, running, cycling, trekking, playing indoor or outdoor sports. It will enable you to add and track your fitness schedule and daily regime on a real time basis using the G Buddy application, noted Gionee India in a press statement on Thursday. The Gionee Smart ‘Life’ Watch will be available in Black color starting September 14 on Flipkart.

“We are extremely happy to cross another milestone in our India journey by launching Gionee’s new smart watch. The Smart ‘Life’ Watch is specially crafted for the millennial generation and provides them with the elusive X-factor when it comes to connected gadgets at a very special launch price. With everyone moving towards a more fitness-oriented lifestyle, health consciousness is becoming a pivotal part of life and this new smartwatch can fuel your journey of personal well-being,” said Shashin Devsare, Executive Director, Gionee India.

Users will be able to connect the smartwatch to G Buddy application, which is available for both iOS 8.0 or above and Android 4.4 or above devices. “The G Buddy App allows user data to be synchronized to other 3rd party Apps like Google Fit & Strava. Some other features of the smartwatch include sedentary alert, memory full alert, alarm clock, goal completion alert, low battery alert, women health features, power saving mode, music control and flashlight,” added press release.

Gionee claims that the Smart ‘Life’ Watch sports stainless steel (Grade 316L) dial case with a trendy and stylish design, which is first in its segment. The watch combines a 3.3 cm (1.3-inch) IPS Full Touch Colour Display with 2.5 D Corning Gorilla Glass. It is waterproof with 5 ATM that is up-to 50 meters depth. It is supported by a 210mAh battery that is touted to give up-to 15 days of battery life, and a standby time of 30 days.