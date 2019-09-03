Gionee M11 and M11S launched with water-drop notch

Smartphone maker Gionee has just launched two new smartphones in the Chinese market. These newly launched smartphones include the Gionee M11 and the Gionee M11S. Both the devices are the first lot of new devices that the company has launched in quite some time. Gionee did not hold a large unveiling event for the launch of Gionee M11 and M11S. Instead, the company rolled out both the devices in the market quietly. Now, let’s dive into the specifications of the Gionee M11 and M11S devices.

Gionee M11 and M11S specifications

Taking a closer look, we get to know that these devices are meant for the low and mid-end. As per a report by GizChina, both the devices come with glass panel both of the front as well as the back. The front of both the devices features a 2.5D curved display along with a water-drop design. It is strange to notice that Gionee has not revealed the processor that will power both these devices.

Talking about other aspects of the devices, users will get a 13-megapixel camera sensor on the front for selfies. Talking about the rear camera setup, buyers will get a dual-camera setup with 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor. Beyond the camera, both the devices will feature 6GB RAM along with 128GB internal storage. We are not sure the company will launch more RAM and storage variants for the devices. Both the devices will run on a 4,000mAh battery out of the box.

Gionee has also added a power management system, lock-screen memory leaning, and more on the software side. In addition to this, Gionee has also added a dedicated fingerprint scanner on the backside of the device. The software also comes with a number of fingerprint shortcuts for operations such as answering calls and taking images. Users can also use the sensor for scrolling on pages, web-browsing and more. The company has not shared the availability and pricing details about the devices yet.