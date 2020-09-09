Gionee M12 Pro with 6GB RAM launched in China at entry-level price

Gionee has launched one more smartphone in a month’s time. The company just made a comeback in the Indian market after almost one year with Gionee Max. Today, the company has launched Gionee M12 Pro, but this one has been launched in China. Priced at CNY 700 (approximately Rs 7,000), the Gionee M12 Pro comes in single variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Also Read - Huawei Enjoy 20 and Enjoy 20 Plus launched with 5G support, MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC

As reported by GizmoChina, the Gionee M12 Pro features a waterdrop-style notch and a triple-camera setup at the back along with an in-display fingerprint scanner and MediaTek Helio P60 SoC. All of it, at a price of about 7K is steal in any country. We are hoping the same to get launched in India soon. Also Read - PUBG Ban: China asks India to “correct its mistakes” after imposing ban on 118 apps

The Indian arm of Gionee was taken over by Karbonn Mobile’s holding entity Jaina Group. The brand is now been managed since 2018 by JIPL Group that earlier launched Karbonn brand of smartphones and accessories in 2009 with Bengaluru-based UTL Group. Gionee’s last smartphone F9 Plus was launched almost a year ago in India, since then the company was rather inactive. Also Read - Huawei Enjoy 20 series scheduled to launch on September 3

Gionee M12 Pro: Specifications, features

As for the specifications, the M12 Pro comes with a 6.2-inch display with 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90.3 percent percent screen-to-body ratio. The panel operates at HD+ (720×1520 pixels) resolution. It comes powered by a 12nm based 2GHz MediaTek Helio P60 (MT6771) chipset, which is backed by 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. There is a 4,000mAh battery onboard.

As for the cameras, the Gionee M12 Pro comes with a triple rear camera setup but the design gives the impression of a quad-camera setup. The fourth lens is actually a decorative camera. That said, the actual setup includes a 16-megapixel main camera supported by a wide-angle lens and a macro lens. The company hasn’t yet revealed the details of the other two cameras.

On the front, one will find a 13-megapixel sensor with a f/2.0 aperture in the waterdrop notch. Gionee has placed the fingerprint sensor inside the display. In terms of connectivity, the device supports a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB Type-C port, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0, and GPS.