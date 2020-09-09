comscore Gionee M12 Pro with 6GB RAM launched in China at entry-level price
  • Home
  • News
  • Gionee M12 Pro with 6GB RAM and 4,000mAh battery launched in China at entry-level price
News

Gionee M12 Pro with 6GB RAM and 4,000mAh battery launched in China at entry-level price

News

Gionee M12 Pro features a waterdrop-style notch and a triple-camera setup at the back along with an in-display fingerprint scanner and MediaTek Helio P60 SoC. All of it, at a price of about 7K.

  • Published: September 9, 2020 2:08 PM IST
gionee-m12-pro-china

Image via GizmoChina

Gionee has launched one more smartphone in a month’s time. The company just made a comeback in the Indian market after almost one year with Gionee Max. Today, the company has launched Gionee M12 Pro, but this one has been launched in China. Priced at CNY 700 (approximately Rs 7,000), the Gionee M12 Pro comes in single variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Also Read - Huawei Enjoy 20 and Enjoy 20 Plus launched with 5G support, MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC

As reported by GizmoChina, the Gionee M12 Pro features a waterdrop-style notch and a triple-camera setup at the back along with an in-display fingerprint scanner and MediaTek Helio P60 SoC. All of it, at a price of about 7K is steal in any country. We are hoping the same to get launched in India soon. Also Read - PUBG Ban: China asks India to “correct its mistakes” after imposing ban on 118 apps

The Indian arm of Gionee was taken over by Karbonn Mobile’s holding entity Jaina Group. The brand is now been managed since 2018 by JIPL Group that earlier launched Karbonn brand of smartphones and accessories in 2009 with Bengaluru-based UTL Group. Gionee’s last smartphone F9 Plus was launched almost a year ago in India, since then the company was rather inactive. Also Read - Huawei Enjoy 20 series scheduled to launch on September 3

Gionee M12 Pro: Specifications, features

As for the specifications, the M12 Pro comes with a 6.2-inch display with 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90.3 percent percent screen-to-body ratio. The panel operates at HD+ (720×1520 pixels) resolution. It comes powered by a 12nm based 2GHz MediaTek Helio P60 (MT6771) chipset, which is backed by 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. There is a 4,000mAh battery onboard.

As for the cameras, the Gionee M12 Pro comes with a triple rear camera setup but the design gives the impression of a quad-camera setup. The fourth lens is actually a decorative camera. That said, the actual setup includes a 16-megapixel main camera supported by a wide-angle lens and a macro lens. The company hasn’t yet revealed the details of the other two cameras.

Watch Video: Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

On the front, one will find a 13-megapixel sensor with a f/2.0 aperture in the waterdrop notch. Gionee has placed the fingerprint sensor inside the display. In terms of connectivity, the device supports a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB Type-C port, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0, and GPS.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: September 9, 2020 2:08 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Redmi 9 Prime review: Take a bow, Xiaomi
Review
Redmi 9 Prime review: Take a bow, Xiaomi
Samsung could manufacture 800,000 units of Galaxy Fold 2 this year

News

Samsung could manufacture 800,000 units of Galaxy Fold 2 this year

Apple event on September 15 to focus on iPad, Apple Watch 6

News

Apple event on September 15 to focus on iPad, Apple Watch 6

Vivo announces a new RGBW camera sensor for smartphones

News

Vivo announces a new RGBW camera sensor for smartphones

Xiaomi Redmi 9A to go on sale today at 12PM: Offers, price in India

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9A to go on sale today at 12PM: Offers, price in India

Most Popular

Redmi 9 Prime review: Take a bow, Xiaomi

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Review

Realme 7 review: An unbeatable gaming package

Asus ROG Cetra gaming headphones Review

Infinix Smart 4 Plus Review

Gionee M12 Pro with 6GB RAM launched in China at entry-level price

Google Android 11 launched for Pixel and other devices

Samsung could manufacture 800,000 units of Galaxy Fold 2 this year

Apple event on September 15 to focus on iPad, Apple Watch 6

Vivo announces a new RGBW camera sensor for smartphones

Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 Ampere GPUs

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review

Top 5 upcoming games teased at Gamescom 2020

5 interesting Android games that you should try

OnePlus R&D center talks OxygenOS and new features

Related Topics

Related Stories

Gionee M12 Pro with 6GB RAM launched in China at entry-level price

News

Gionee M12 Pro with 6GB RAM launched in China at entry-level price
Huawei Enjoy 20 and Enjoy 20 Plus launched with 5G

News

Huawei Enjoy 20 and Enjoy 20 Plus launched with 5G
PUBG Ban: China asks India to correct mistakes

News

PUBG Ban: China asks India to correct mistakes
Huawei Enjoy 20 series scheduled to launch on September 3

News

Huawei Enjoy 20 series scheduled to launch on September 3
Gionee Max launched with 5,000mAh battery at Rs 5,999

News

Gionee Max launched with 5,000mAh battery at Rs 5,999

हिंदी समाचार

LG Wing 5G का प्रेस रेंडर आया सामने, डिजाइन और कलर वेरिएंट का हुआ खुलासा

Google ने एंड्रॉयड स्मार्टफोन यूजर्स के लिए लॉन्च किया Truecaller ऐप जैसा फीचर

Jio Smartphone इस साल दिसंबर तक हो सकता है लॉन्च, कम कीमत में मिलेंगे कई फीचर्स

Netflix में कैसे बनाएं अपना अकाउंट, जानें स्टेप-बाय-स्टेप गाइड

14 दिनों की बैटरी बैक-अप वाले Redmi Smart Band की सेल आज, कई हेल्थ मॉनिटरिंग फीचर्स से है लैस

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Review: The king of the hill

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Review: The king of the hill
PUBG Ban, Realme 7, Poco X3, Intel Tiger Lake and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

PUBG Ban, Realme 7, Poco X3, Intel Tiger Lake and more: Weekly News Roundup
Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 Ampere GPUs

Features

Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 Ampere GPUs
Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review

Features

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review

News

Gionee M12 Pro with 6GB RAM launched in China at entry-level price
News
Gionee M12 Pro with 6GB RAM launched in China at entry-level price
Google Android 11 launched for Pixel and other devices

News

Google Android 11 launched for Pixel and other devices
Samsung could manufacture 800,000 units of Galaxy Fold 2 this year

News

Samsung could manufacture 800,000 units of Galaxy Fold 2 this year
Apple event on September 15 to focus on iPad, Apple Watch 6

News

Apple event on September 15 to focus on iPad, Apple Watch 6
Vivo announces a new RGBW camera sensor for smartphones

News

Vivo announces a new RGBW camera sensor for smartphones

new arrivals in india

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers