Gionee M12 with 48MP camera, 5100mAh battery launched in Nigeria

Gionee M12 comes with a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary lens and a big 5,100mAh battery.

  Published: November 19, 2020 6:25 PM IST
After the Gionee M12 Pro, the company has launched yet another smartphone in its M series called Gionee M12. This latest smartphone has currently announced for the market of Nigeria. It comes with a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary lens and a big 5,100mAh battery. Unlike M12 Pro, this one comes with a punch-hole display. Here’s all you need to know. Also Read - Gionee F8 Neo budget smartphone launched in India for Rs 5,499

Gionee M12: Price, variants

The Gionee M12 comes in two processor options. The 4GB RAM model with 64GB internal storage comes with Helio P22 chipset at NGN 75,000 (approximately Rs 14,000). There us also a 6GB RAM model, which costs NGN 85,000 (approximately Rs 16,000). Then the company also offers Helio A25 chipset model in 6GB RAM option with 128GB internal storage. It will be available for NGN 78,900 (approximately Rs 15,000). Also Read - Gionee Max sale today at 12 pm via Flipkart; check price, features, specifications

Specifications, features

As for the specifications, the M12 comes with a 6.55-inch display with 20:9 aspect ratio and a 91 percent percent screen-to-body ratio. The panel operates at HD+ (720×1520 pixels) resolution and features a punch-hole cutout for the camera. It comes powered by two processor options – MediaTek Helio A25 and MediaTek Helio P22 SoC. These come backed by 4GB or 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB internal storage. There is a 5,100mAh battery onboard. Also Read - Gionee M12 Pro with 6GB RAM and 4,000mAh battery launched in China at entry-level price

As for the cameras, the Gionee M12 comes with a quad-rear camera setup. It includes a 48-megapixel main camera supported by a 5-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, and two additional 2-megapixel each assist cameras. On the front, one will find a 16-megapixel sensor with a f/2.0 aperture in the punch-hole. Gionee has placed the fingerprint sensor on the back panel.

Best Sellers