comscore Gionee Max key specifications and design revealed on Flipkart
  • Home
  • News
  • Gionee Max key specifications and design revealed on Flipkart
News

Gionee Max key specifications and design revealed on Flipkart

News

The Gionee Max phone will make its debut in India on August 25. Read on to know more about it.

  • Published: August 24, 2020 8:34 PM IST
Gionee Max

Just yesterday, Gionee confirmed the launch of its entry-level smartphone. The Gionee Max phone will make its debut in India on August 25. Now, ahead of the launch, the smartphone has been spotted on Flipkart with some key specifications. On Flipkart, the company has put up the smartphone poster showcasing its design in full glory. The company has teased the device with the quote ‘Ab Zindagi Hogi Max.’ Also Read - Gionee Max with 5,000mAh battery launching on August 25 under Rs 6,000

The company hasn’t yet revealed the specifications of the smartphone. However, reports suggest that the Gionee Max will pack a 5,000 mAh battery with support for standard 10W charging via a micro USB 2.0 port. The company claims that the device can deliver 28 days of standby time, 42 hours of calling, 12 hours of gaming, and 24 hours of music playback. Also Read - Gionee phone with 10,000mAh battery spotted

Watch: Samsung Galaxy M31s Camera Review

These acclaimed test results are recorded under specific conditions, so it would not be the same for everyone. Since it’s an entry-level device, it is likely to be priced under Rs 6,000 in India. Considerings this price tag, it’s interesting to see such a smartphone with 5,000mAh battery capacity in this range. Also Read - Gionee launches 3 new G Buddy Smart ‘Life’ smartwatches in India, price starts at Rs 2,499

Gionee Max expected specifications

The Gionee Max flaunts a 6.1-inch LCD screen with HD+ resolution and a 2.5D curved glass on top. At the back, the device mounts a dual-camera setup, but its specs are unknown at the moment. It also features an LED flash module under the camera module.

Meanwhile, on the front, it has a waterdrop notch that houses the front selfie camera. However, it has slightly thick bezels on its bottom chin and the side, considering its a budget device. The smartphone’s processor is still unknown. But it is paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The Gionee Max also comes in a blue color option.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 24, 2020 8:34 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Google Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 live images, key specs leaked online
News
Google Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 live images, key specs leaked online
Gionee Max key specifications and design revealed on Flipkart

News

Gionee Max key specifications and design revealed on Flipkart

Oppo F17 and Oppo F17 Pro specifications leaked online

News

Oppo F17 and Oppo F17 Pro specifications leaked online

Xiaomi Redmi 7A update rolling out with August 2020 security patch

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7A update rolling out with August 2020 security patch

Huawei P30 Pro gets EMUI 10.1 update in India

News

Huawei P30 Pro gets EMUI 10.1 update in India

Most Popular

HP Pavilion Gaming 16 review: Big screen, fast performance

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G First Impressions

Realme C12 review: A welcome refresh

Asus ZenBook 13 (2020) Review

Samsung Galaxy M31s Review: Great value for money

Google Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 live images, key specs leaked online

Gionee Max key specifications and design revealed on Flipkart

Oppo F17 and Oppo F17 Pro specifications leaked online

Xiaomi Redmi 7A update rolling out with August 2020 security patch

Huawei P30 Pro gets EMUI 10.1 update in India

Horizon Zero Dawn PC Gameplay

BGR Talks: Nikhil Rungta, Verizon Media India Country Manager

Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Shadow Legacy revealed

25 years of Internet in India: Here's how the next 25 could look

BGR Talks: Epic Games India and SEA GM Quentin Staes-Polet

Related Topics

Related Stories

Gionee Max key specifications and design revealed on Flipkart

News

Gionee Max key specifications and design revealed on Flipkart
Gionee Max with 5,000mAh battery launching on August 25 under Rs 6,000

News

Gionee Max with 5,000mAh battery launching on August 25 under Rs 6,000
Gionee to soon launch Android phone with 10,000mAh battery: Check details

News

Gionee to soon launch Android phone with 10,000mAh battery: Check details
Gionee launches 3 new G Buddy Smart Life smartwatches in India

Wearables

Gionee launches 3 new G Buddy Smart Life smartwatches in India
Gionee 10,000mAh wireless power bank launched in India

News

Gionee 10,000mAh wireless power bank launched in India

हिंदी समाचार

Apple के इस iPhone की असेंब्लिंग भारत में हुई शुरू

PUBG Mobile Lite Championship 2020 का रजिस्ट्रेशन हुआ शुरू, 5 लाख रुपये तक जीतने का मौका

Samsung Galaxy M सीरीज के सबसे दमदार स्मार्टफोन की लॉन्च से पहले कीमत आई सामने

Realme Narzo 20 अगले महीने हो सकता है लॉन्च, फीचर्स आए सामने

वनप्लस लॉन्च करेगी सस्ता OnePlus Nord स्मार्टफोन, Snapdragon 460 चिपसेट के साथ होगा लॉन्च

Latest Videos

Realme C12 Camera Review

Reviews

Realme C12 Camera Review
Blackberry returns, Realme X7, Snapdragon 732G and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Blackberry returns, Realme X7, Snapdragon 732G and more: Weekly News Roundup
Samsung Galaxy M31s Camera Review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy M31s Camera Review
Horizon Zero Dawn PC Gameplay

Features

Horizon Zero Dawn PC Gameplay

News

Google Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 live images, key specs leaked online
News
Google Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 live images, key specs leaked online
Gionee Max key specifications and design revealed on Flipkart

News

Gionee Max key specifications and design revealed on Flipkart
Oppo F17 and Oppo F17 Pro specifications leaked online

News

Oppo F17 and Oppo F17 Pro specifications leaked online
Xiaomi Redmi 7A update rolling out with August 2020 security patch

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7A update rolling out with August 2020 security patch
Huawei P30 Pro gets EMUI 10.1 update in India

News

Huawei P30 Pro gets EMUI 10.1 update in India

new arrivals in india

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers