Gionee Max key specifications and design revealed on Flipkart

Just yesterday, Gionee confirmed the launch of its entry-level smartphone. The Gionee Max phone will make its debut in India on August 25. Now, ahead of the launch, the smartphone has been spotted on Flipkart with some key specifications. On Flipkart, the company has put up the smartphone poster showcasing its design in full glory. The company has teased the device with the quote 'Ab Zindagi Hogi Max.'

The company hasn't yet revealed the specifications of the smartphone. However, reports suggest that the Gionee Max will pack a 5,000 mAh battery with support for standard 10W charging via a micro USB 2.0 port. The company claims that the device can deliver 28 days of standby time, 42 hours of calling, 12 hours of gaming, and 24 hours of music playback.

These acclaimed test results are recorded under specific conditions, so it would not be the same for everyone. Since it's an entry-level device, it is likely to be priced under Rs 6,000 in India. Considerings this price tag, it's interesting to see such a smartphone with 5,000mAh battery capacity in this range.

Gionee Max expected specifications

The Gionee Max flaunts a 6.1-inch LCD screen with HD+ resolution and a 2.5D curved glass on top. At the back, the device mounts a dual-camera setup, but its specs are unknown at the moment. It also features an LED flash module under the camera module.

Meanwhile, on the front, it has a waterdrop notch that houses the front selfie camera. However, it has slightly thick bezels on its bottom chin and the side, considering its a budget device. The smartphone’s processor is still unknown. But it is paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The Gionee Max also comes in a blue color option.