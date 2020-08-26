comscore Gionee Max launched with 5,000mAh battery at Rs 5,999: Check details
Gionee Max launched with 5,000mAh battery at Rs 5,999: Check details

The Gionee Max has been launched with a price tag of Rs 5,999. Its biggest highlight is a 5,000mAh battery.

Gionee Max

Gionee is back after almost one year in India with a new smartphone called ‘Gionee Max‘. The Indian arm of Gionee was taken over by Karbonn Mobile’s holding entity Jaina Group las. The brand is now been managed since 2018 by JIPL Group that earlier launched Karbonn brand of smartphones and accessories in 2009 with Bengaluru-based UTL Group. Gionee‘s last smartphone F9 Plus was launched almost a year ago in India, since then the company was rather inactive. Also Read - Infinix Hot 9 Pro flash sale today on Flipkart at 12PM: Price, offers, specifications

The Gionee Max has been launched with a price tag of Rs 5,999. Its biggest highlight is a 5,000mAh battery under Rs 6K price bracket. Here’s all you need to know. Also Read - Realme C11 to go on sale today at 12PM: Price, offers

Gionee Max: Price in India, availability

The Gionee Max comes in one variant with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It is priced at Rs 5,999. You’ll be able to buy it from Flipkart starting August 31. It’ll be made available in three color options including Black, Red, and Royal Blue. Also Read - Gionee K3 Pro launched with MediaTek Helio P60 SoC: Price and specifications

Specifications, features

The Gionee Max comes with a 6.1-inch HD+ display with 2.5D curved glass protection. It offers 720×1,560 pixels and 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the company has used an octa-core Unisoc 9863A SoC paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The expandable storage option is there for up to 256GB microSD card.

Watch Video: Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

For photos and videos, the smartphone includes a dual camera setup at the back. It includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor accompanied by a depth sensor (Digital Camera). On the front, the phone gets a 5-megapixel selfie shooter.

As noted above, the phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery which uses 10W charging standard and supports reverse charging to charge another phones from it. Connectivity options on Gionee Max are standard 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/ A-GPS and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

