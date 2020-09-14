Gionee Max sale today at 12 pm via Flipkart; check details

The Gionee Max smartphone goes on sale today via Flipkart at 12 pm. The Entry-level device features 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. Its highlights are a big 5,000mAh battery, a 6.1-inch screen, and a 13-megapixel dual camera setup with a 5-megapixel front camera. Also Read - Realme 7 Pro first sale on September 14: Check price, features and more

The Gionee Max has been launched with a price tag of Rs 5,999. Its biggest highlight is a 5,000mAh battery under Rs 6K price bracket. Here’s all you need to know. It’ll be made available in three color options including Black, Red, and Royal Blue. Also Read - Gionee M12 Pro with 6GB RAM and 4,000mAh battery launched in China at entry-level price

Watch: Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 Ampere GPUs

Gionee Max specifications, features

The Gionee Max comes with a 6.1-inch HD+ display with 2.5D curved glass protection. It offers 720×1,560 pixels and 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the company has used an octa-core Unisoc 9863A SoC paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The expandable storage option is there for up to 256GB microSD card. Also Read - Gionee Max launched with 5,000mAh battery at Rs 5,999: Check details

For photos and videos, the smartphone includes a dual-camera setup at the back. It includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor accompanied by a depth sensor (Digital Camera). On the front, the phone gets a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. As noted above, the phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery which uses 10W charging standard and supports reverse charging to charge other phones from it. Connectivity options on Gionee Max are standard 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Indian arm of Gionee was taken over by Karbonn Mobile’s holding entity Jaina Group las. The brand is now been managed since 2018 by JIPL Group that earlier launched Karbonn brand of smartphones and accessories in 2009 with Bengaluru-based UTL Group. Gionee‘s last smartphone F9 Plus, was launched almost a year ago in India, since then the company was rather inactive.