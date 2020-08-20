Gionee Max with 5,000mAh battery launching on August 25 under Rs 6,000

Gionee will be making a comeback to the smartphone market in India with ‘Gionee Max‘. The company has teased that the Gionee Max will be launched under Rs 6,000 in India on August 25. The smartphone will be made available through Flipkart, as the listing page has also gone live there. It mentions that the handset will pack a 5,000mAh battery, but other details are not disclosed. Also Read - Realme 6i sale in India at 12 noon via Flipkart, Realme.com; check details

Gionee has been rather inactive in India from last one year. The Indian arm of Gionee was taken over by Karbonn Mobile’s holding entity Jaina Group las. The brand is now been managed since 2018 by JIPL Group that earlier launched Karbonn brand of smartphones and accessories in 2009 with Bengaluru-based UTL Group. Now, it’s been almost a year that the company launched Gionee F9 Plus in India. Gionee India in September last year launched Gionee F9 Plus smartphone for Rs 7,690 in the country. Also Read - Oppo Power Bank 2 10,000mAh launched in India, supports 18W fast charging

That said, the company did launch three new smartwatches in India in its Smart ‘Life’ Watches portfolio in June this year. These smart wearables were targeted towards fitness and modern lifestyle users. The most affordable Gionee GSW5 smartwatch was launched at Rs 2,499 whereas the GSW3-Senorita and Gionee GSW4 ‘Always on’ smartwatch are available for Rs 3,499 and Rs 4,599, respectively.

Out of the three new smartwatches, the Gionee’s fashion GSW3 – Senorita offers unique features while boasting a stylish design. The company says that it has been “crafted for new age women”. The smart watch also features a sleep tracker that monitors sleep patterns and gives a detailed analysis for a balanced life. It also comes with an impressive battery that lasts for up to 3 days.