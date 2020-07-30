comscore Gionee phone with 10,000mAh battery spotted | BGR India
  Gionee phone with 10,000mAh battery spotted
Gionee phone with 10,000mAh battery spotted

Gionee is expected to make its comeback in the phone market with a slew of products very soon.

  Published: July 30, 2020 6:00 PM IST
Gionee Alok Srivastava

A new smartphone from Gionee with a 10,000mAh battery has been spotted on the TENAA website. The company has been out of action for a while. And it looks like they are about to come back with a bang. We’ve usually seen power banks with large capacity battery but I guess it’s time for phones to try their luck as well. Also Read - Realme 30W Dart Charge 10,000mAh power bank launched in India for Rs 1,999

There are reports that the company may introduce two phones in the market soon. If the TENAA report comes true, it will be a smartphone with a gigantic battery. This phone from Gionee could launch as part of the Marathon series. This news was first spotted by GSMarena. Also Read - Gionee launches 3 new G Buddy Smart ‘Life’ smartwatches in India, price starts at Rs 2,499

Gionee 10,000 battery phone: Expected specifications

This development is quite believable since Gionee had previously launched a phone under this series. The company launched the Marathon M5 in 2015 with a 6,020 mAh battery. In addition to this, you also had the M2017 which launched with a 7,000mAh battery. According to the TENAA listing, the company’s new phone will come with a 5.72- inch LCD display with HD+ resolution. Also Read - Gionee 10,000mAh wireless power bank launched in India, priced at Rs 1,299

Gionee’s upcoming phone could make its official debut in August. Reports suggest the phone will support dual SIM 4G connectivity. It will come with a 16-megapixel rear camera and fingerprint reader also is placed at the back of the phone. It will get an 8-megapixel front camera for selfie and video calling. The phone is likely to come in black and blue color options and it will be powered by an unnamed 2GHz octa-core processor. It will be available in 4GB, 6GB and 8GB RAM options, with 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage variants.

Strangely, the listing says this phone will run on the Android 7 Nougat version. But it’s likely the brand might have shared details without updating the operating system. So, most likely this upcoming will run on Android 10. Gionee is one of the few Chinese brands that failed to grow demand in India. And we’re hoping the brand is set to try its luck yet again.

  • Published Date: July 30, 2020 6:00 PM IST

