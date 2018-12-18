comscore
Gionee S11 Lite, F205, A1 Lite budget smartphones launched via Flipkart: Price, specifications

All the devices that Gionee launched on Flipkart are aimed at the budget segment in a likely attempt to claw its way back in the market.

Gionee Alok Srivastava

Chinese smartphone maker Gionee has just launched two new devices and listed a third device on Flipkart. All the devices that the company launched on the e-commerce website are aimed at the budget segment in a likely attempt to claw its way back in the market. Taking a closer look, the three devices that the company launched include Gionee S11 Lite, Gionee F205, and Gionee A1 Lite.

The Gionee S11 Lite is priced at Rs 10,999, and available in three color variants which include Gold, Dark Blue, and Black. The F205 is priced at Rs 5,699 and available in two colors including Black, and Black and Gold. Lastly, the Gionee A1 Lite is priced at Rs 7,490 and available in two colors including Black, and Gold.

Gionee S11 Lite specifications, features

Taking a closer look at the devices, let’s talk about the specifications of the new Gionee devices. The Gionee S11 Lite comes with a 5.7-inch screen with HD+ (1440×720 pixels) resolution. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC with an Octa-core CPU, 4GB RAM and 32GB internal storage along with a hybrid SIM slot to put in a microSD card of up to 256GB in capacity. On the camera side of things, the device comes with a dual camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel camera sensor for depth sensing.

The front of the S11 Lite comes with a 16-megapixel camera sensor for selfies. The device also packs a 3,030mAh battery along with Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box. Connectivity-wise, the device comes with a 4G VoLTE-enabled dual nano-SIM slots, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi, GPS, and a microUSB port.

Gionee F205 specifications, features

The Gionee F205 comes with a 5.45-inch display with a screen resolution which is similar to the S11 Lite. It is running on MediaTek MT6739 SoC with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage along with a dedicated slot for a microSD card slot with up to 256GB in capacity. Gionee has added an 8-megapixel camera sensor on the back and a 5-megapixel camera sensor on the front for selfies while running on a 2,670mAh battery.

Gionee A1 Lite specifications, features

Last but not least the Gionee A1 Lite comes with a 5.3-inch screen with HD (1280×720 pixels) resolution, thick bezels on the top and the bottom of the device. The device comes with a MediaTek MT6753V SoC with octa-core CPU, 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage along with a dedicated microSD card slot with up to 256GB capacity. It comes with a 13-megapixel camera on the back and a 20-megapixel camera on the front, 4,000mAh battery, and Android 7.0 Nougat. Both the A1 Lite and F205 come with similar connectivity options.

