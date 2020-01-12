Gionee may be down, but it certainly doesn’t seem to be out. Despite declaring bankruptcy, the Chinese company continues to quietly launch smartphones. The latest to launch is the Gionee Steel 5, an entry-level device. The last smartphone Gionee launched in this series was the Steel 3 back in 2017.

Gionee Steel 5 features, specifications

As far as features are concerned, the Steel 5 features a 6.21-inch IPS LCD display with a waterdrop notch at the top. The display runs at HD+ (1520×720 pixels) resolution. Under the hood is an octa-core chipset, which includes four 2.0GHz cores, and four 1.5GHz cores. As for memory, there’s up to 6GB of RAM on offer. There’s also up to 128GB storage on offer.

At the back, the camera setup is in a square pattern. The setup includes two camera sensors and two LED flash. There is a 12-megapixel primary sensor, and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with PDAF support. Up front for video calling and selfies, there’s a 13-megapixel camera sensor.

Backing the device is a 5,000mAh battery with support for 5V/2A charging. On the software front, the device runs Android 9 Pie under the company’s own Amigo OS.

There’s currently no word on the Gionee Steel 5’s price or availability. This is however likely to be the company’s first smartphone in 2020. Back in November last year, the company launched the L6+ feature phone.