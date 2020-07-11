Global PC shipments pick up in Q2 2020

The demand for PC across the globe seems to have picked up in the past few months. According to latest IDC report, the shipments of PC globally increased by 11.2 percent in Q2 2020. Analysts suggest the trend is likely to have picked with so many people working from home, increasing demand for laptops and PCs. Also Read - Xiaomi RedmiBook 14 II laptops launched in China in four storage variants

IDC says 72.3 million units comprising of laptops, workstations and desktop were sold during the period. Interestingly, the growth has been majorly reported from Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and the United States. It’s possible the sales data for India is likely to show improved numbers in the Q3 later this year. Also Read - Google Chrome new feature could significantly extend your laptop's battery life

As for the leading brands in the segment, IDC says HP continues to top the chart with 25 percent share. Lenovo is not far behind with 24.1 percent share. And Dell fills up the last spot in the top 3, with 16.1 percent share. Apple managed to sell over 6,000 units during the period, giving it a market share of over 7 percent. Acer completed the top 5 list with its 6.7 percent market share. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Notebook launch in India paves way for Honor and Huawei to follow suit

IDC says these five vendors contributed 80 percent of the overall PC sales. But one can expect the market to change in the coming years. You have brands like Xiaomi, Honor and few others entering the space, to freshen up the market landscape. However, IDC says once the consumers pick up their machines by July, the demand for PCs is likely to go down again. Analysts say the demand will suffer due to closure of schools and colleges across the globe.

Compared to mobile, India’s PC penetration lags far behind other countries. The buyers most focus on the sub Rs 40,000 segment but we’re hoping the trends change with new brands and technology becoming affordable. Xiaomi recently launched Mi Notebooks in the country which comes powered by latest Intel 10th generation chipset. Other brands are likely to follow suit, giving buyers more options to choose from.