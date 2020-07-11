comscore Global PC shipments pick up in Q2 2020 | BGR India
Global PC shipments pick up in Q2 2020

Brands like HP, Dell and Lenovo make the top three with Apple seeing major demand over this period.

  Updated: July 11, 2020 6:15 PM IST
Dell XPS 15 9500

Photo: Dell France via Laptop Mag

The demand for PC across the globe seems to have picked up in the past few months. According to latest IDC report, the shipments of PC globally increased by 11.2 percent in Q2 2020. Analysts suggest the trend is likely to have picked with so many people working from home, increasing demand for laptops and PCs. Also Read - Xiaomi RedmiBook 14 II laptops launched in China in four storage variants

IDC says 72.3 million units comprising of laptops, workstations and desktop were sold during the period. Interestingly, the growth has been majorly reported from Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and the United States. It’s possible the sales data for India is likely to show improved numbers in the Q3 later this year. Also Read - Google Chrome new feature could significantly extend your laptop's battery life

As for the leading brands in the segment, IDC says HP continues to top the chart with 25 percent share. Lenovo is not far behind with 24.1 percent share. And Dell fills up the last spot in the top 3, with 16.1 percent share. Apple managed to sell over 6,000 units during the period, giving it a market share of over 7 percent. Acer completed the top 5 list with its 6.7 percent market share. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Notebook launch in India paves way for Honor and Huawei to follow suit

IDC says these five vendors contributed 80 percent of the overall PC sales. But one can expect the market to change in the coming years. You have brands like Xiaomi, Honor and few others entering the space, to freshen up the market landscape. However, IDC says once the consumers pick up their machines by July, the demand for PCs is likely to go down again. Analysts say the demand will suffer due to closure of schools and colleges across the globe.

Compared to mobile, India’s PC penetration lags far behind other countries. The buyers most focus on the sub Rs 40,000 segment but we’re hoping the trends change with new brands and technology becoming affordable. Xiaomi recently launched Mi Notebooks in the country which comes powered by latest Intel 10th generation chipset. Other brands are likely to follow suit, giving buyers more options to choose from.

  Published Date: July 11, 2020 6:14 PM IST
  Updated Date: July 11, 2020 6:15 PM IST

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus Buds भारत में Amazon के जरिए सेल पर आएंगे, OnePlus Nord के साथ 21 जुलाई को होंगे लॉन्च!

Realme 6i स्मार्टफोन भारत में 14 जुलाई को होगा लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस, प्राइस और फीचर्स

Xiaomi भारत में 14 जुलाई को लॉन्च करेगी Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor, कार, बाइक में हवा भरना होगा आसान

BSNL ने लॉन्च किए 97 रुपये से लेकर 1999 रुपये तक के कई प्लान

OnePlus 7T सीरीज को मिला नया अपडेट, जानिए क्या नए फीचर जुड़े

