Global phone sales fell by 14 Percent in February due to coronavirus outbreak: Report

As per a report, global smartphone sales collapsed by 14 percent in the month of February. The reason is, of course, coronavirus outbreak in China and overseas.

  Published: March 27, 2020 7:17 PM IST

Coronavirus has affected thousands of people and the outbreak is also affecting the world economy. As per Counterpoint Research, global smartphone sales collapsed by 14 percent in the month of February. The reason is, of course, coronavirus outbreak in China and overseas. There are reports claiming that the situation will get much worse in the upcoming days. It has been predicted that the upcoming 18 months will be difficult for many businesses.

Brands like Xiaomi and Realme have canceled smartphone launch events. Apple recently closed all its stores around the world outside China due to Covid-19. Reuters reported that the “outbreak prompted Apple Inc and other smartphone makers to shut their China stores in February. Government data suggests Apple sold less than 500,000 smartphones in the mainland Chinese market during the month.”

The cited source has reported that China is now showing signs of recovery and a lot of stores are also re-opening now. While South Korea is also showing signs of recovery, people in other parts of the world are yet to face experience the worst, said Jean Park a senior analyst at Counterpoint.

Besides, Realme has joined other brands to offer extended warranty on devices during the lockdown period. The company has announced that it will now give extended warranty on devices till May 31, 2020. This will be applicable on devices whose warranty expires between March 20 and April 30, 2020. Realme has also extended the replacement period for faulty devices as people are unable to venture outside during the 21-day lockdown period.

Other smartphone makers are also notifying their customers about this extended warranty on their devices. India has taken an unprecedented decision to shutdown the nation for 21 days to enforce social distancing norms. During this period, the companies will not be able to deliver goods or offer services. Xiaomi, the leading smartphone maker, has shut down all Mi Home stores in the country. It has also suspended all delivery for devices through its website.

