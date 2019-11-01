comscore Global smartphone market hits 380 million units: Counterpoint
  • Home
  • News
  • Global smartphone market shows signs of recovery, shipments hit 380 million units in Q3
News

Global smartphone market shows signs of recovery, shipments hit 380 million units in Q3

News

In the global smartphone market, Samsung continues to lead with 21 percent market share, while Realme was the fastest-growing brand.

  • Published: November 1, 2019 12:41 PM IST
smartphones-stock-image

Showing a sign of recovery, the global smartphone market saw a shipment of 380 million units in Q3 2019. It is negligibly better than 379.8 million units in Q3 2018, Counterpoint Research said. “The global smartphone market ended a long period of continuous YoY declines in Q3 2019 due to increased shipments in India and China,” said Shobhit Srivastava, Research Analyst at Counterpoint Research.

Global smartphone market detailed

Samsung led the market with 21 percent share and strong demand for its Galaxy A and flagship Galaxy Note smartphones. Huawei took the second spot, record 18 percent market share. Apple took the third spot, with decline of 4 percent in shipments. As a result, the company’s revenues fell by 11 percent, YoY. The positive response for the latest iPhone 11 series during the tail end of the quarter is a silver lining for Apple going into the holiday season quarter, said the report.

The top three brand – Samsung, Huawei and Apple, together cornered almost half of the smartphone market. Rest of the market left for hundreds of other brands to compete fiercely. Stronger demand in India and China in September, helped the global smartphone market halt the seven-month streak of year-on-year (YoY) declines. ​

Realme was the fastest growing brand, reaching the 7th spot globally. The company has shown impressive growth, given the fact that is just little over a year old. Realme saw double-digit numbers in global shipments at 10.2 million units in Q3. This is a big jump compared to 1.3 million units in Q3 2018.

The Counterpoint report also added that BBK Group (Oppo, Vivo, Realme, and OnePlus) is close to becoming the largest smartphone manufacturer globally. It is now accounting for over 20 percent of the global smartphone market with three brands in the top 10.

Huawei wasn’t majorly affected by trade ban

Tarun Pathak, Associate Director at Counterpoint Research, said that the US trade ban on Huawei did not affect the overall brand’s shipments. It saw a growth in Q3 2019 after the uncertainties in June.

“Huawei’s strategy to supplement its decline in overseas market share with domestic push paid off handsomely. The rising sense of nationalism towards Huawei amidst US-China trade war coupled with aggressive go-to-market strategy in China helped Huawei boost mindshare and market share domestically,” Pathak noted.

With inputs from IANS. 

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 1, 2019 12:41 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Google Pay stamp collection scheme extended till November 11
News
Google Pay stamp collection scheme extended till November 11
PUBG has lost 82 percent of its players from when it peaked

Gaming

PUBG has lost 82 percent of its players from when it peaked

Vivo Z1 Pro price in India cut by up to Rs 2,000

Deals

Vivo Z1 Pro price in India cut by up to Rs 2,000

Realme 5 gets a price drop in India, now starts from Rs 8,999: Check full details

Deals

Realme 5 gets a price drop in India, now starts from Rs 8,999: Check full details

Apple TV+ will be available in India starting today: Check price and other details

News

Apple TV+ will be available in India starting today: Check price and other details

Most Popular

HyperX Cloud Alpha S Gaming Headset Review

Infinix S5 Review

AKG Y500 Wireless On-ear Headphones Review

Huami Amazfit GTS Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Review

Google Pay stamp collection scheme extended till November 11

Apple TV+ will be available in India starting today: Check price and other details

Global smartphone market hits 380 million units: Counterpoint

Vivo U10 now available via open sale in India

Realme X will get dark mode with RMX1901EX_11.A.09 update

Xiaomi MIUI 11 Top Features

MIUI 11 released: A look at top features

PUBG Mobile Payload Mode

Google Messages RCS: How to enable this on any Android smartphone

Top 5 Made in India Smartphones

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vivo Z1 Pro price in India cut by up to Rs 2,000

Deals

Vivo Z1 Pro price in India cut by up to Rs 2,000
Realme 5 gets a price drop in India, now starts from Rs 8,999: Check full details

Deals

Realme 5 gets a price drop in India, now starts from Rs 8,999: Check full details
Apple TV+ will be available in India starting today: Check price and other details

News

Apple TV+ will be available in India starting today: Check price and other details
Global smartphone market hits 380 million units: Counterpoint

News

Global smartphone market hits 380 million units: Counterpoint
Vivo U10 now available via open sale in India

News

Vivo U10 now available via open sale in India

हिंदी समाचार

Realme X स्मार्टफोन को मिलने वाली लेटेस्ट सॉफ्टवेयर अपडेट रोकी गई, यह है कारण

Realme 5 की कीमतों में हुई कटौती, अब 8,999 रुपये में खरीदें

Huawei MatePad Pro टैबलेट punch-hole डिस्प्ले और Stylus के साथ होगा लॉन्च

BSNL अब हर 5 मिनट से ऊपर की कॉलिंग पर देगा 6 पैसे का कैशबैक

Vivo U10 स्मार्टफोन अब Amazon पर ओपन सेल के जरिए उपलब्ध

News

Google Pay stamp collection scheme extended till November 11
News
Google Pay stamp collection scheme extended till November 11
Apple TV+ will be available in India starting today: Check price and other details

News

Apple TV+ will be available in India starting today: Check price and other details
Global smartphone market hits 380 million units: Counterpoint

News

Global smartphone market hits 380 million units: Counterpoint
Vivo U10 now available via open sale in India

News

Vivo U10 now available via open sale in India
Realme X will get dark mode with RMX1901EX_11.A.09 update

News

Realme X will get dark mode with RMX1901EX_11.A.09 update