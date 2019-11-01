Global smartphone market hits 380 million units: Counterpoint

Showing a sign of recovery, the global smartphone market saw a shipment of 380 million units in Q3 2019. It is negligibly better than 379.8 million units in Q3 2018, Counterpoint Research said. “The global smartphone market ended a long period of continuous YoY declines in Q3 2019 due to increased shipments in India and China,” said Shobhit Srivastava, Research Analyst at Counterpoint Research.

Global smartphone market detailed

Samsung led the market with 21 percent share and strong demand for its Galaxy A and flagship Galaxy Note smartphones. Huawei took the second spot, record 18 percent market share. Apple took the third spot, with decline of 4 percent in shipments. As a result, the company’s revenues fell by 11 percent, YoY. The positive response for the latest iPhone 11 series during the tail end of the quarter is a silver lining for Apple going into the holiday season quarter, said the report.

The top three brand – Samsung, Huawei and Apple, together cornered almost half of the smartphone market. Rest of the market left for hundreds of other brands to compete fiercely. Stronger demand in India and China in September, helped the global smartphone market halt the seven-month streak of year-on-year (YoY) declines. ​

Realme was the fastest growing brand, reaching the 7th spot globally. The company has shown impressive growth, given the fact that is just little over a year old. Realme saw double-digit numbers in global shipments at 10.2 million units in Q3. This is a big jump compared to 1.3 million units in Q3 2018.

The Counterpoint report also added that BBK Group (Oppo, Vivo, Realme, and OnePlus) is close to becoming the largest smartphone manufacturer globally. It is now accounting for over 20 percent of the global smartphone market with three brands in the top 10.

Huawei wasn’t majorly affected by trade ban

Tarun Pathak, Associate Director at Counterpoint Research, said that the US trade ban on Huawei did not affect the overall brand’s shipments. It saw a growth in Q3 2019 after the uncertainties in June.

“Huawei’s strategy to supplement its decline in overseas market share with domestic push paid off handsomely. The rising sense of nationalism towards Huawei amidst US-China trade war coupled with aggressive go-to-market strategy in China helped Huawei boost mindshare and market share domestically,” Pathak noted.

With inputs from IANS.