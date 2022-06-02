comscore Global smartphone shipments to decline by 3.5%, Apple to be least affected
Global smartphone shipments to decline by 3.5%, Apple to be least affected

IDC has predicted that this year the global smartphone shipments will decline by 3.5%, but Apple will be the least impacted company.

iPhone-12

Global smartphone shipments have continued to drop over the last two years and it appears to continue even this year. While several OEMs will be severely impacted by the decline, Apple iPhones are said to be the least impacted ones. Also Read - Apple stopped $1.5 billion worth fraudulent transactions on App Store in 2021

Apple to be least affected in comparison to other OEMs

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic, global smartphone shipments have been erratic. As per a report by International Data Corporation (IDC), smartphone shipments this year will decline by 3.5% in 2022. Also Read - Google TV app arrives on iOS, lets you control your Android TV and do a lot more

This is the opposite of what was expected by the analyst firm earlier. It was said that the shipments would grow by 1.6% in 2020, however, it didn’t happen due to various unprecedented situations. These include the geo-political situations and rising inflation. Other threats like ongoing supply chain issues and weak demand remain the cause of the dip. Also Read - Apple to soon expand its digital car keys support to Hyundai and BYD vehicles: Report

Although some of these threats are expected to ease up as time passes, what’s more of a constraint that doesn’t seem to stop or have an end date are the China lockdowns. The COVID-19 cases and its lockdowns in several regions of China aren’t stopping, which appears to be hampering the supply. And, that’s affecting all smartphone brands, hence the weaker shipment numbers.

“The smartphone industry is facing increasing headwinds from many fronts – weakening demand, inflation, continued geo-political tensions, and ongoing supply chain constraints. However, the impact of China lockdowns – which have no clear end in sight – are far greater,” stated the IDC.

Contrary to others, Apple is said to be the least impacted vendor by these issues. Mainly because the Californian giant has control over its supply chain. We have also seen some reports recently that revealed Apple is planning way ahead by tying up with supply-chain partners across the globe. Also, the majority of customers of Apple are in the high-priced segment and they are less influenced by issues like inflation.

Some of the major regions that are forecasted to see the largest decline this year will be Central and Eastern Europe. The shipments in these areas are expected to go down by 22%. Western Europe and China will see a 1% and 11.5% decline, respectively. On the other hand, Asian regions excluding China and Japan will see a 3% positive growth.

  Published Date: June 2, 2022 12:53 PM IST

