comscore Global smartphones sales to decline by 3.2% in 2019: Gartner | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Global smartphones sales to decline by 3.2% in 2019: Gartner
News

Global smartphones sales to decline by 3.2% in 2019: Gartner

News

Worldwide shipments of devices - PCs, tablets and mobile phones - will decline 3.7 percent, according to the latest forecast from Gartner. The worldwide PC shipments totaled 63 million units and grew 1.5 percent in the second quarter of 2019.

  • Published: September 26, 2019 4:45 PM IST
Smartphones

As the lifetime of premium phones continued to extend through 2019, global sales of smartphones will decline by 3.2 percent this year, the worst decline the category has seen, according to a Gartner forecast on Thursday.

“This is due to consumers holding onto their phones longer, given the limited attraction of new technology,” Ranjit Atwal, Senior Research Director at Gartner, said in a statement. The study estimates that the share of 5G-capable phones will increase from 10 percent in 2020 to 56 percent by 2023.

Xiaomi India has sold 100 million smartphones in the country in a record time

Also Read

Xiaomi India has sold 100 million smartphones in the country in a record time

The smartphone market will, however, return to the growth path at 2.9 percent in 2020, Gartner said. “To ensure smartphone sales pick up again, mobile providers are starting to emphasize 5G performance features, like faster speeds, improved network availability and enhanced security,” Atwal said.

As per the recent Gartner IoT forecast, the 5G endpoint install base will grow 14-fold between 2020 and 2023. It means from 3.5 million units to 48.6 million units. By 2028, the firm research firm estimates that the 5G install base will reach 324.1 million units.

Worldwide shipments of devices – PCs, tablets and mobile phones – will decline 3.7 percent, according to the latest forecast from Gartner. The worldwide PC shipments totaled 63 million units and grew 1.5 percent in the second quarter of 2019. But due to unclear external economic issues, overall PC demand and shipments have seen 1.5 percent decline from 2018.

PC market in India grows 20.2% QoQ to 2.7 mn units in Sept qtr

Also Read

PC market in India grows 20.2% QoQ to 2.7 mn units in Sept qtr

“There is no doubt the PC landscape is changing,” said Atwal. “The consumer PC market requires high-value products that can meet specific consumer tasks, such as gaming. Likewise, PC vendors are having to cope with uncertainty from potential tariffs and Brexit disruptions. Ultimately, they need to change their business models to one based on annual service income, rather than the peaks and troughs of capital spending.”

With Inputs from IANS

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 26, 2019 4:45 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy S11 will improve fingerprint sensor recognition area
News
Samsung Galaxy S11 will improve fingerprint sensor recognition area
Global smartphones sales to decline by 3.2% in 2019: Gartner

News

Global smartphones sales to decline by 3.2% in 2019: Gartner

Apple iPhone 11 First Impressions

Review

Apple iPhone 11 First Impressions

Apple patent hints at new keyboard mechanism for MacBook

News

Apple patent hints at new keyboard mechanism for MacBook

Huawei Mate 30 Pro claims top spot in DxOMark camera review

News

Huawei Mate 30 Pro claims top spot in DxOMark camera review

Most Popular

Apple iPhone 11 First Impressions

Vivo U10 First Impressions

Lenovo Carme smartwatch Review

Skullcandy Jib+ Wireless Earbuds Review

Vivo V17 Pro Camera Review

Samsung Galaxy S11 will improve fingerprint sensor recognition area

Global smartphones sales to decline by 3.2% in 2019: Gartner

Apple patent hints at new keyboard mechanism for MacBook

Huawei Mate 30 Pro claims top spot in DxOMark camera review

Motorola and Lenovo smartphones discounted for Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Check details

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Related Topics

Related Stories

Global smartphones sales to decline by 3.2% in 2019: Gartner

News

Global smartphones sales to decline by 3.2% in 2019: Gartner
Dell brings 12 new laptops, PCs for India market

News

Dell brings 12 new laptops, PCs for India market
Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite tablet launched in India

News

Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite tablet launched in India
MediaPad M5 Lite to launch during Flipkart Big Billion Days

News

MediaPad M5 Lite to launch during Flipkart Big Billion Days
Samsung and Realme smartphones the least returned: Report

News

Samsung and Realme smartphones the least returned: Report

हिंदी समाचार

Flipkart Big Billion Days : Motorola और Lenovo के इन स्मार्टफोन्स पर मिलेंगे धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट

Oppo K5 स्मार्टफोन 64-मेगापिक्सल क्वॉड-कैमरा के साथ 10 अक्टूबर को होगा लॉन्च, जानें क्या होगी खासियत

Xiaomi ने होम मार्केट में लॉन्च किया Mi Outdoor Bluetooth स्पीकर

Vivo S1 स्मार्टफोन का 64GB वेरिएंट अब ऑफलाइन भी उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

JBL ने भारत में लॉन्च किया Flip 5 ब्लूटूथ स्पीकर, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स


News

Samsung Galaxy S11 will improve fingerprint sensor recognition area
News
Samsung Galaxy S11 will improve fingerprint sensor recognition area
Global smartphones sales to decline by 3.2% in 2019: Gartner

News

Global smartphones sales to decline by 3.2% in 2019: Gartner
Apple patent hints at new keyboard mechanism for MacBook

News

Apple patent hints at new keyboard mechanism for MacBook
Huawei Mate 30 Pro claims top spot in DxOMark camera review

News

Huawei Mate 30 Pro claims top spot in DxOMark camera review
Motorola and Lenovo smartphones discounted for Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Check details

Deals

Motorola and Lenovo smartphones discounted for Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Check details