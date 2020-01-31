General Motors killed off the popular Hummer back in 2010. Now a decade later, the Hummer name is set to be resurrected in the form of a new electric truck. The new vehicle will reportedly have 1,000 horsepower and will go from 0 to 60 miles per hour in three seconds. The new electric Hummer truck will be unveiled during a Super Bowl commercial this coming Sunday.

A full reveal of the new Hummer is scheduled to take place on May 20, 2020. The vehicle will be available starting late in 2021. The new truck will be sold under the GMC brand at General Motor’s Detroit factory. The company is reportedly pumping $2.2 billion into the Detroit factory. The factory will soon gear up to mass produce electric vehicles.

Watch: Ather 450X First Look

The history of the Hummer

Back before 2010, the Hummer was a symbol. The vehicle was often associated with pop culture with prominent presence in movies and song videos. It became iconic for its big, bulky demeanor and stood as a symbol for power. However, this was the pre-financial crisis period. Once global recession hit, fuel prices began to go up, GM decided to kill off the Hummer lineup.

Since then, SUVs and pickup trucks have become a rising trend in the US market. Moreover, the discontinuation of the Hummer paved the way for other brands to take over and the battle for large vehicle supremacy. Even Elon Musk’s Tesla is coming out with the electric Cybertruck now. Another trend being observed is that most brands are banking on nostalgia element to resurrect electric version of older models. An evident example of this is the Ford Mustang Mach-E. The effort could pay off brands trying to move consumers from ICE-powered vehicles to their electric versions.

It makes sense that General Motors too would use the opportunity to bring back perhaps one of the most popular names in the history of pickup trucks. Further, while there are many electric options brimming in the SUV segment, the market for pickup trucks still remains open to new competitors. There are even other brands diving into the segment to sell their first electric pickup trucks. This includes brands like Bollinger, Karma, and Lordstown Motors.