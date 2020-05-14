comscore Gmail accounts in India getting Google Meet free integration | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Gmail accounts in India getting Google Meet free integration
News

Gmail accounts in India getting Google Meet free integration

News

Google Meet is completely free and anyone with an email address can sign up and get started. Users can see Google Meet on the left menu.

  • Published: May 14, 2020 4:37 PM IST
google-meet-free-app

Googles video conferencing app Meet has arrived within Gmail accounts globally including in India and users can now start or join video conferencing right from their Gmail accounts and they do not need to download the app separately. Google Meet is completely free and anyone with an email address can sign up and get started. Users can see Google Meet on the left menu, with two options: Start a meeting and join a meeting. Also Read - Zoom और Google Meet को टक्कर देगा JioMeet, जल्द होगा ऑफिशियल लॉन्च

To start a meet, just click and you will be directed to Google Meet app, which will ask permission to access the camera and microphone on your laptop, desktop or notebook. Once the permission is given, you are ready to start a secure meet with a Dial-in and a PIN which you can then share with other participants. Also Read - Google Meet premium video meeting app is now free for everyone

If you are joining a meeting, you need to enter the Meet code in a pop-up box and you are done. You can plan video meetings and invite others directly from Google Calendar. Also Read - Google Meet is adding 3 million new users everyday, claims company

According to Javier Soltero Vice President & GM, G Suite, the tech giant has seen daily usage of Meet app grow by 30 times, with hosting 3 billion minutes of video meetings daily. “Last month, we were adding roughly 3 million new users every day. That’s why we’re expanding the offering to more people around the world,” said Soltero.

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

“Anyone can use Meet’s simple scheduling and screen sharing, real-time captions, and layouts that adapt to your preference, including an expanded tiled view—all built on Google’s secure, reliable global infrastructure,” said the company. Google Meet app is also available for free at meet.google.com and on iOS or Android.

Written with agency inputs

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 14, 2020 4:37 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G to get new colour option
News
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G to get new colour option
Huawei Watch GT 2e launched in India: Price, Features

Wearables

Huawei Watch GT 2e launched in India: Price, Features

Xiaomi Mi Air 2SE True Wireless headphones launched with 5 hours playback

News

Xiaomi Mi Air 2SE True Wireless headphones launched with 5 hours playback

PUBG update 7.2 now live on Test Servers with Ranked Mode and bots

Gaming

PUBG update 7.2 now live on Test Servers with Ranked Mode and bots

Honor V6 5G tablet to launch on May 18

News

Honor V6 5G tablet to launch on May 18

Most Popular

Vivo V19 Review

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G to get new colour option

Xiaomi Mi Air 2SE True Wireless headphones launched with 5 hours playback

Honor V6 5G tablet to launch on May 18

Gmail accounts in India getting Google Meet free integration

Oppo K3 Android 10-based ColorOS 7 update rolling out now

Indians are spending more time using 4G during lockdown

National Technology Day 2020: Why is it celebrated on May 11

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Pubg Mobile Tips and Tricks

World Password Day: Tips to set a strong password

Related Topics

Related Stories

Gmail accounts in India getting Google Meet free integration

News

Gmail accounts in India getting Google Meet free integration
Google Chrome will soon let users group tabs together

News

Google Chrome will soon let users group tabs together
Oppo Enco W31 true wireless headphones sale starts May 15

News

Oppo Enco W31 true wireless headphones sale starts May 15
Google Pixel's camera guru left the company in March | BGR India

News

Google Pixel's camera guru left the company in March | BGR India
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India

हिंदी समाचार

JioPhone यूजर्स के लिए लॉन्च हुई Aarogya Setu एप

Realme Watch की झलक आई नजर, जल्द होगी भारत में लॉन्च

Samsung लॉन्च कर सकता है सस्ता फोल्डेबल स्मार्टफोन Galaxy Fold Lite

Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020) टैबलेट 7000 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में लॉन्च, जानें फीचर

itel भारत में अब मोबाइल फोन के साथ एसेसरीज सेगमेंट में करेगी एंट्री, ये नए प्रॉडक्ट्स होंगे लॉन्च

Latest Videos

Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features

News

Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Features

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways
PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks

Features

PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launch, Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro, Jio Platforms' $65 billion valuation and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launch, Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro, Jio Platforms' $65 billion valuation and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G to get new colour option
News
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G to get new colour option
Xiaomi Mi Air 2SE True Wireless headphones launched with 5 hours playback

News

Xiaomi Mi Air 2SE True Wireless headphones launched with 5 hours playback
Honor V6 5G tablet to launch on May 18

News

Honor V6 5G tablet to launch on May 18
Gmail accounts in India getting Google Meet free integration

News

Gmail accounts in India getting Google Meet free integration
Oppo K3 Android 10-based ColorOS 7 update rolling out now

News

Oppo K3 Android 10-based ColorOS 7 update rolling out now