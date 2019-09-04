comscore Gmail app for iOS gets image blocking feature: What you need to know
Gmail app for iPhones gets image blocking feature

Internet giant Google has updated its Gmail app for iOS devices. The update brings with it a new image blocking setting to prevent Gmail from automatically loading images in attachments.

  Published: September 4, 2019 1:28 PM IST
Internet giant Google has updated its Gmail app for iOS devices. The update brings with it a new image blocking setting to prevent Gmail from automatically loading images in attachments.

With the new update, Gmail app users can now choose from multiple options when it comes to the images in attachments. These include ask each time or not to display external images at all. The new setting is will counteract tracking services that embed small invisible images into emails. These usually let a sender know when the receiver opens the email, 9to5Mac reports.

The latest version of the Gmail app is available for download via Apple’s App Store. As per the update changelog, users can enable this new feature from the Settings menu. One needs to head over to Settings -> specific account -> Images, and select “Ask before displaying external images”. The image loading setting was initially limited to the web version of Gmail. Now, one can get access to this setting on iPhones and iPads.

As The Verge points out, this new Gmail app feature appears to be a response to a recent controversy with Superhuman. It is an email app allowing users to track the location of a person who opened an email. It also let the sender know what time of day the email was read.

Recently, Google rolled out a new feature that will show a notification to your contacts in Gmail and Hangouts chats when you are away on vacation. Available for only G Suite (Google’s enterprise customers) at the moment and not the ordinary Gmail users, the feature will fully rollout globally from September 16.

With Inputs from IANS

