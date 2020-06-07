Gmail brings 'Dark mode' for Apple iPhone and iPad

Google has finally rolled out its long-awaited dark mode for Gmail on iPhone and iPad, after months of delay. The version 6.0.200519 of Gmail, which propagated through the App Store includes the following release notes: Pro tip (if you haven’t noticed). You can now switch between dark or light themes after upgrading to iOS 13. Or you can use the default system theme.

Dark Mode was announced for Gmail way back in September of last year, but rollout since then has been patchy on iOS. However, now one can activate Dark Mode within Gmail through the Menu section of the app, located in the top left-hand corner of the screen (three-line icon). From there select ‘Settings’ and then ‘Theme’ to select either ‘Light’, ‘Dark’ or ‘System Default’.

Gmail over the last couple of months has added a couple of new features to its Gmail app for iOS, including support for Siri shortcuts when sending emails, and adding attachments to emails from the iOS files app.

Last month, Google brought free integration of its video conferencing app Meet for all Gmail users globally including in India. Now, everyone with Gmail account can access Google Meet with in the email platform. They do not need to download the app separately.

Google Meet is completely free and anyone with an email address can sign up and get started. Users can see Google Meet on the left menu, with two options: Start a meeting and join a meeting. To start a meet, just click and you will be directed to Google Meet app, which will ask permission to access the camera and microphone on your laptop, desktop or notebook. Once the permission is given, you are ready to start a secure meet with a Dial-in and a PIN which you can then share with other participants.

Written with agency inputs