Gmail down in India and worldwide, users reporting problems on social media

Google apps status page confirmed they've received reports of an issue with Gmail and Google Drive.

  • Published: August 20, 2020 12:45 PM IST
Google services like Gmail and Drive suffered a major outage across the world including in India on Thursday morning as people took to social media to report problems connecting to several G Suite services, especially Gmail. Also Read - Google Pixel 5 could launch on September 30, suggests leakster

The Down Detector portal that tracks outages showed 62 percent people facing problems with attachments and 25 percent reporting issues with log-ins. Also Read - How to use Google One or Google Drive to backup Android phone data

Not everyone, however, was impacted by the outage, the cause of which was not known yet. Google apps status page confirmed they’ve received reports of an issue with Gmail and Google Drive. Over 11 percent users reported problems with receiving messages on the popular email service. Also Read - Independence Day 2020: Google Doodle celebrates India’s diverse musical legacy

Google has acknowledge the issue on the page by noting, “We’re investigating reports of an issue with Gmail. We will provide more information shortly”.

Meanwhile, microblogging site Twitter has been flooded with backlash. A lot of Gmail users have reported that they are unable to send emails and attach files.

Written with agency inputs

  • Published Date: August 20, 2020 12:45 PM IST

Best Sellers