Google services like Gmail and Drive suffered a major outage across the world including in India on Thursday morning as people took to social media to report problems connecting to several G Suite services, especially Gmail.

The Down Detector portal that tracks outages showed 62 percent people facing problems with attachments and 25 percent reporting issues with log-ins.

Not everyone, however, was impacted by the outage, the cause of which was not known yet. Google apps status page confirmed they've received reports of an issue with Gmail and Google Drive. Over 11 percent users reported problems with receiving messages on the popular email service.

Google has acknowledge the issue on the page by noting, “We’re investigating reports of an issue with Gmail. We will provide more information shortly”.

Meanwhile, microblogging site Twitter has been flooded with backlash. A lot of Gmail users have reported that they are unable to send emails and attach files.

Anybody else having issues with Google services, namely search and uploading attachments to Gmail? Or did I just win the tech issues lottery? — Paul Maric (@PaulMaric) August 20, 2020

Thank you gmail crashing for allowing me to finish this thrilling statistical acquittal report today — Jessica Alice (@jessica_alice_) August 20, 2020

Users across the globe unable to access #Gmail since morning and Downdetector confirms the situation. Hopefully, it’ll be back soon #gmaildown pic.twitter.com/DjlwLh6YFx — S Aadeetya (@aadee_ram) August 20, 2020

Gmail reminding us about 2020 pic.twitter.com/OwltyAuf2Q — Raghvendra Singh (@raghvendra_950) August 20, 2020

#Gmaildown I’m facing issue from morning and can’t send mails or attach files. Showing Oops, something went wrong….#Gamil #Google pic.twitter.com/hq3GRC8HjI — Saurabh Omer (@saurabh_omer) August 20, 2020

Written with agency inputs