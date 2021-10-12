Gmail Down: Google’s email service Gmail is not working many across the country. The free email service is down in some parts of the country. The outage tracking website shows that users are mainly unable to send or receive emails from around 3 PM IST. Also Read - Using stalking apps to spy on your husband? There’s bad news for you

DownDetector website shows that around 68 percent of users are facing issues in the website, 18 percent are facing server issues and 14 percent are suffering login issues. Also Read - Gmail tips and tricks: How to spot and report email scams

Also Read - Pixel 6 series, Realme GT Neo 2, and more: Phones confirmed to launch in October 2021

Google has not released any official statement on the outage yet. However, we expect the tech giant to acknowledge the issue and fix it soon. Meanwhile, hashtags like #GmailDown and few more related ones are trending on Twitter.

Affected Gmail users have taken to microblogging site Twitter to complain about the issues they are facing while accessing the platform. In addition to India, Gmail suffered an outage in some other countries as well.

Check out some of the tweets below:

#gmaildown Sending or receiving mails is being difficult for the past hour. — M.r Kamessh (@Rkamesh97) October 12, 2021

(With inputs from IANS)