Gmail for Android is finally getting the dark mode

Google has started rolling out the dark mode for its Gmail app Android, over a week after the release of Android 10. The latest version of the Gmail app for Android is said to be available with version 2019.08.18.267044774, which is currently available on Google Play store.

To access the Gmail app’s dark mode, Pixel users with Android 10 need to download the latest version of Gmail on their phone. Then, they can go to settings, select the “theme” option, and chose between light, dark and a system default option, CNET reported on Wednesday.

As per report, the dark option will turn the background of the Gmail app dark gray, along with all the inbox folders and most emails. The US based search engine giant teased the dark-themed Gmail app along with other new features on the Android website when Android 10 was launched.

To recall, Google first started testing the dark mode on Android earlier this year, when it started rolling it out for a handful of users. And it was limited to certain parts of the app. Users could neither turn on or off the Dark mode on Gmail. This change was part of the Gmail v2019.06.09 update, and apart from the settings area, neither the sidebar nor the main mail area.

Back in January Google rolled out its redesign which was based on the “Google Material Theme” design. It introduced a white interface in a world that is busy demanding dark mode or night mode from app developers. This comes almost a year after the company rolled out a major redesign for Gmail for the desktop.

Written with inputs from IANS