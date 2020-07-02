comscore Gmail goes down for many Indian users | BGR India
  • Gmail goes down for many Indian users, other Google services also reporting issues
News

Gmail goes down for many Indian users, other Google services also reporting issues

News

Interestingly, most of these complaints of various users across India not being able to log in to their Gmail accounts come from users fo Airtel’s network.

  Published: July 2, 2020 10:19 AM IST
Popular Email service Gmail was down for many users in India. As per DownDetector, the users started seeing problems at around 4:30 pm on July 1, 2020 and many reports continued to flurry in peaking at 5:38 pm. Even the live outage map of the reports and complaints show a lot of heat in India. Users were reportedly not able to login to their Gmail accounts in the first place. Gmail had already started responding to users and complaints on Twitter by acknowledging that they are “aware” about the problem, and are working on a fix. Also Read - How to change your Gmail password easily in three steps

Interestingly, most of these complaints of various users across India not being able to log in to their Gmail accounts come from users fo Airtel’s network. Various users also complained about not being able to log in to other Google services apart from Gmail. These include the Google Play Store, YouTube, Google Cloud, Google Meet and Google Drive. Also Read - Gmail brings 'Dark mode' for Apple iPhone and iPad

In other news, a new Google Pixel 4A report suggests the phone could launch very soon. It has been spotted in IMDA listing, where the details of the 4a have been revealed. The listing mentions Pixel 4a will support Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC among others. Also Read - Gmail accounts in India getting Google Meet free integration

The report points out the Pixel 4a is being manufactured in Vietnam and in operative state. In addition to IMDA, the phone has also made its way to India’s BIS certification listing. This would imply the phone could launch in July but we’d prefer to hear from Google about the product. The phone will offer 4G connectivity, which suggests it will be using one of many Snapdragon processors.

Last week, the company’s mid-range phone reportedly got its certification from FCC. This is the clearest indication the mid-range Pixel is going to make its debut after multiple delays. The phone was expected to be part of Google I/O 2020 but since the event got canceled, reports said Pixel 4a launch has been pushed to a later date.

  Published Date: July 2, 2020 10:19 AM IST

Best Sellers