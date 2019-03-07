Gmail Smart Compose feature now rolling out to all Android devices

Google recently gave Gmail a much-needed revamp in years, and also introduced a bunch of new popular Inbox features. Besides the new look, Google also introduced ‘Smart Reply’ feature to suggest three quick options to reply with. Google also rolled out a new Gmail AI feature that will monitor and suggest which email subscriptions might be worth dropping.

At I/O 2018 developer conference, Google introduced Smart Compose feature that uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to offer auto-complete suggestions to help you write emails faster. To put in simple words, Smart Compose is more like Smart Reply but slightly better and more useful. It uses the power of machine learning to suggest an entire sentence as you start typing.

So far, Gmail’s Smart Compose for Android was an exclusive feature for the latest Google phones, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. Now however, the feature is rolling out to all Android devices that have updated the Gmail app. However, the Smart Compose feature doesn’t show up automatically, and you have to manually enable it.

If you already have the latest version, make sure you have the option of ‘Smart Compose’ enabled in your Gmail account. To do this, go to the app, swipe to the side menu and click on the settings option, it is located at the bottom. Then, select one of the accounts and check that the option ‘Smart Compose’ is activated. Now, when you send an email, you will see how the sentences are completed with a grayish color. If users want them to apply, they just have to swipe on the suggested text.

Gmail will automatic learn from users way of writing email based on the drafts sent previously, Google has started to activate this new feature on all devices configured in English, Spanish, French, Italian and Portuguese.