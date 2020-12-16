comscore Google Gmail down for users globally, issue resolved | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Gmail suffers another outage, issue now resolved
News

Gmail suffers another outage, issue now resolved

News

Google's Gmail faced a global outage but the issue has been resolved, the company said in an official statement. Here is everything to know.

gmail logo

Gmail down for users globally, issue resolved.

Gmail users experienced service disruption on the morning of December 16 after there were reports of error messages and high latency. Google admitted that the problem is affecting a significant subset of users of Gmail. Also Read - Google reveals why Google services like YouTube, Gmail were down

“Affected users received a bounce notification with the error “The email account that you tried to reach does not exist” after sending an email to addresses ending in @gmail.com,” Google said in a service detail page. Also Read - How to unsend or recall emails on Gmail?

However, Google resolved the issue at around 6:51 PM ET. “The problem with Gmail has been resolved. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and continued support,” the company added. Also Read - Gmail: How to set additional security on your Google account

Downdetector.com that shows real-time outage reports with services, revealed that 75 percent users faced issues with receive messages, while 23 percent had problems with log-in. Only 1 percent users faced issues with the website.

ProtonMail, which is a secure email service, said in a tweet that Gmail is permanently bouncing emails sent to Gmail users. “The problem is on Google’s side, and is impacting all email traffic (not specific to ProtonMail),” the tweet read.

Separately, several users also took to Twitter to report issues with the Google’s email service. “Seeing all my work emails returned as undeliverable
#gmaildown #googledown,” a Twitter user wrote. “gmail is down so i haven’t gotten any emails in two hours and…is this what heaven is like,” wrote another user.

This is not the first time Google’s services have faced issues. Recently Gmail. YouTube as well as Google Drive faced outage of “approximately 45 minutes” on December 14 due to “an internal storage quota issue”. The outage affected Google users across the world as they were not able to access emails or Youtube.

Though Google said the issue affected a significant subset of users of Gmail, it did not reveal an exact number. Notably, Gmail and YouTube together have over 3.5 billion global users.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: December 16, 2020 9:59 AM IST
  • Updated Date: December 16, 2020 10:01 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Snapdragon 678 announced as successor to Snapdragon 675
News
Snapdragon 678 announced as successor to Snapdragon 675
Xiaomi Mi QLED 4K TV India launch today: Features and price

News

Xiaomi Mi QLED 4K TV India launch today: Features and price

Vodafone India Wi-Fi calling rolled out in select India cities

News

Vodafone India Wi-Fi calling rolled out in select India cities

New Dell XPS 13 officially launched in India starting at Rs 1,50,990

News

New Dell XPS 13 officially launched in India starting at Rs 1,50,990

Facebook launches Collab music app to rival TikTok

News

Facebook launches Collab music app to rival TikTok

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Google's Gmail down for users globally, issue resolved

Snapdragon 678 announced as successor to Snapdragon 675

Xiaomi Mi QLED 4K TV India launch today: Features and price

Vodafone India Wi-Fi calling rolled out in select India cities

Twitter fined $547,000 under GDPR for delay in reporting a data breach

A look at some of the WhatsApp features launched in 2020

Top 5 Unique Android Apps | BGR India

Fraudsters posing as family and friends on Facebook to scam

How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile and Desktop | BGR India

Top 5 New Apple Arcade Games | BGR India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Why were Google services like YouTube, Gmail down? Here is the answer

News

Why were Google services like YouTube, Gmail down? Here is the answer
Google services resume after outage in India and many other parts globally

News

Google services resume after outage in India and many other parts globally
How to unsend or recall emails on Gmail?

How To

How to unsend or recall emails on Gmail?
Google Drive files will be auto-deleted after 30 days from October 13

News

Google Drive files will be auto-deleted after 30 days from October 13
Gmail: How to set additional security on your Google account

How To

Gmail: How to set additional security on your Google account

हिंदी समाचार

Facebook ने TikTok की तरह Collab म्यूजिक ऐप किया लॉन्च, क्रिएट कर सकेंगे शॉर्ट वीडियो

PUBG Mobile India launch: फर्जी डाउनलोड लिंक्स से रहें सावधान, हो सकता है वायरस अटैक

Xiaomi Mi QLED 4K TV आज भारत में होगा लॉन्च, यहां देखें लाइवस्ट्रीम

Farmer Protest : Reliance Jio का Airtel और Vi (Vodafone Idea) पर बड़ा आरोप

Yahoo Group shut down : बंद हो गई 19 साल पुरानी सर्विस, Mail करता रहेगा काम

Latest Videos

Motorola Moto G 5G review

Reviews

Motorola Moto G 5G review
Top 5 Unique Android Apps | BGR India

Features

Top 5 Unique Android Apps | BGR India
Vivo V20 Pro 5G Unboxing & Overview | BGR India

Hands On

Vivo V20 Pro 5G Unboxing & Overview | BGR India
How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile and Desktop | BGR India

Features

How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile and Desktop | BGR India

News

Google's Gmail down for users globally, issue resolved
News
Google's Gmail down for users globally, issue resolved
Snapdragon 678 announced as successor to Snapdragon 675

News

Snapdragon 678 announced as successor to Snapdragon 675
Xiaomi Mi QLED 4K TV India launch today: Features and price

News

Xiaomi Mi QLED 4K TV India launch today: Features and price
Vodafone India Wi-Fi calling rolled out in select India cities

News

Vodafone India Wi-Fi calling rolled out in select India cities
Twitter fined $547,000 under GDPR for delay in reporting a data breach

News

Twitter fined $547,000 under GDPR for delay in reporting a data breach

new arrivals in india

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers