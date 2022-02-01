Gmail to get a new layout 'Integrated View' from February: Here's what's changing

Google’s email service is getting revamped with a new interface for better sync with Workspace. The new layout will change how Google Chat, Meet, and Spaces are integrated. Also Read - WhatsApp users, beware of this Android app that recovers delete messages

The Gmail 'integrated view' will be available to try starting in February and become default by April. It will be rolling out to all users by Q2 2022, as per Google. The Google Workspace blog suggests that Workspace users can begin testing the new layout from February 8.

The layout will provide users the option to switch between four buttons – Mail, Chat, Spaces, and Meet. Google suggests that users will only see an enlarged view of the four buttons at a time along with support for Notification bubbles keeping them up to date on the other tabs.

“This will become the standard experience for Gmail, with no option to revert back. Around the same time, users will also begin seeing the new streamlined navigation experience on Chat web (mail.google.com/chat). This also means users will not have the option to configure Chat to display on the right side of Gmail,” the company mentioned in its post.

Google says that users who update to the new layout will see the same list of mail and label options available today. Those who haven’t tried the new Gmail layout will be switched to it by April. However, users will be able to revert the change for some time before it is permanently set to default by the end of Q2 2022.

As per Google, the updates would be available to Google Workspace Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Plus, Frontline, and Nonprofits, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers. However, it won’t be available for Workspace Essential customers.