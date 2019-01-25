Gmail v8.12 APK teardown reveals AMP is coming to email

Gmail is getting a new update that could change the way you read emails and generically turn the platform for the future. Gmail v8.12 APK teardown reveals how Google envisions its mail platform to evolve in the future. One feature spotted on the Android app is dubbed Dynamic Email and it seems like AMP meeting email. AMP is short for Accelerated Mobile Pages and it is designed to deliver webpages faster on mobile devices and speed up load times for web pages when users are on slower connection. The teardown of upcoming Gmail app shows it might have some new use case as well.

Google began talking about bringing AMP to Gmail about a year ago. The testing of this feature began on Gmail for web began shortly after the announcement and Android Police reports that the feature was open to select companies and testers. This test is now expanding to the app itself and a new account setting was added for testers allowing them to enable AMP support, also called as ‘Dynamic Mail’ in the settings option.

The report explains that enabling the feature permits Gmail to show Dynamic Mail whenever it is available. The AMP messages can be included alongside the plain text versions as a separate MIME type. The Dynamic Mail won’t be shown to those who have set Gmail to ask before loading images and the details of building AMP for email is similar to that of building for web. The feature will allow Gmail users to do certain actions within the message without having to open new tab.

Watch: Microsoft Surface Go First Look

With AMP, Gmail is basically trying to offer more features out of email than previously possible. The addition of AMP support could also mean more phishing attacks and exploit vulnerabilities in Gmail, reports Android Police. This is another show of how Google aims to put AMP into anything and everything that could be powered by AMP service.