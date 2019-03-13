Gmail, YouTube, and Google Drive went down for a number of people; coming back up now

Several users online were experiencing service disruptions with key Google services such as Gmail, YouTube, and Google Drive. Earlier in the day, multiple reports mentioned users complaining that they couldn’t access a number of Google services. The services reportedly were either not working, or were behaving in an abnormal manner. After the initial surge of complaints, Google updated its G Suite Status Dashboard confirming that Google Drive and Gmail were indeed facing problems. In addition to the official confirmation on the dashboard, YouTube took to Twitter to address the outage complaints.

As part of the disruption, users were not able to send emails to each other using Gmail as it was not possible or extremely slow to access the service. To give some clarity on the matter, the company also issued an official statement on the Gmail outage stating, “We’re investigating reports of an issue with Gmail. We will provide more information shortly. The affected users are able to access Gmail, but are seeing error messages, high latency, and/or other unexpected behavior.” Right around this time, the company also issued a similar update to Google Drive users.

In addition to this, YouTube also issued an official statement acknowledging the problem stating that it was “looking into it”. The problem prevented content creators from uploading any new videos on the platform along with similar issues while trying to watch videos on the platform. According to a report by 9to5Google, Down Detector confirmed that the initial problem started at 7:30 am this morning.

At the time of writing the report, Down Detector indicated that the services are coming back online although Google has not officially confirmed. It is likely that the company will issue an official statement about the services coming back online along with the cause of the problem after an investigation.