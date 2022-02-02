Gmail s next big update is coming on February 8

Google is revamping Gmail’s user interface. As a part of the redesign, the company is rolling out a new ‘integrated view’ to Workspace users that will bring Gmail closer to Google Chat, Spaces and Meet in one unified location. Google said this new UI will be available to all Workspace users as an opt-in feature starting February 8. Also Read - Gmail to get a new layout 'Integrated View' from February: Here's what's changing

Starting April this year, Google will start rolling out the update ‘integrated view’ UI to all Gmail users who have not opted-in for the new experience. At this stage, users who opt-in to try out the new Gmail experience will still be able to revert to the classic experience via the Settings. The company will roll out the new Gmail experience as the standard experience for all Gmail users by the end of the second quarter of the year. While the company didn’t specify the exact timeline for the same, it did say that at this stage, Gmail users will no longer be able to switch back to the classic Gmail experience. Also Read - WhatsApp users, beware of this Android app that recovers delete messages

Google also said that around the same time, users will also begin seeing the new streamlined navigation experience on Google Chat for web adding that users will not have the option to configure Chat to display on the right side of Gmail. Also Read - No conflict of interest in Google deal, says Airtel CEO

So, what’s changing?

In a blog post, Google explained that when enabled, the navigation menu in Gmail’s ‘integrated view’ UI will allow users to easily switch between their inboxes, important conversations, and join meetings without having to switch between tabs or open a new window. Furthermore, the company said that when working in Chat and Spaces, users will be able to see the entire list of conversations and Spaces within a single screen, which in turn would make it easier for them to navigate these services.

In addition to that, users will also see the full list of Mail and Label options currently available in Gmail today in the integrated view when it is rolled out. Lastly, the company said that in the coming months, users will also see email and chat results when using the search bar.