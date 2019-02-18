Goa: A banner spotted warning travelers against using Google Maps for directions

A banner warning travelers from using Google Maps for directions has gone viral in the state of Goa. Google Maps is arguably one of the most useful mobile applications ever launched by a technology company. It serves as the default map provider not only for consumers but also for major ride-sharing services. Some of the key features of Google Maps include calculating the distance between your location and destination and suggesting the best route based on traffic conditions. While it is the most widely used mapping service in the world, there are times when Google Maps could make a mistake, leaving you stranded or looking for alternate routes in the old-school way of asking someone walking by in that area.

Now, a netizen has decided to take the matters into their own hands by putting a banner in Goa. The banner particularly warns against use of Google Maps while looking up for Baga Beach. The banner reads, “You are fooled by Google Map. This road don’t take you to Baga Beach!!! Turn back and take a left turn. Baga is 1 KM from here.”

Hahaha. @googlemaps what’s the route to Baga beach? 😀

Photo credits: masud. pic.twitter.com/0K2wK2TQD2 — Sumanth Raj Urs (@tweesumz) 16 February 2019

The post suggests that Google Maps has been showing wrong directions to Baga Beach, and tries to ensure that users of the mapping service were not using that direction again. Baga Beach is one of the most popular beaches in Goa, and it is a known fact that reaching there from nearby hotels can be a tricky affair and tourists invariably depend on Google Maps for directions.

A picture of the banner was first shared by user Sumanth Raj Urs on Twitter. Obviously, it has gone viral on social media and at the time of writing, it had 254 retweets and 875 likes on the tweet. After the picture went viral, Twitterati came to praise the good Samaritan behind the banner and thanked Sumanth for sharing it. Some even shared their personal experience of getting lost while looking for Baga Beach on Google Maps.

This isn’t the first time that a Google product has been condoned with a banner in the country. Last month, a Google Pixel smartphone user criticized the search giant for lack of support for its flagship mobile device. In a statement, Google said that it had reached out to the customer with a free cost of repair of a new device and the customer failed to accept the replacement and instead asked for two units of the next generation Pixel.

“Unfortunately, we can not give in to misuse of our policy or coercion, and are unable to comply with his unreasonable demands,” Google spokesperson added. It needs to be seen whether Google Maps corrects the error in direction and issues a statement on the same.