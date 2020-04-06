comscore Goa government launches app to track COVID-19 quarantined suspects
Goa government launches app to track COVID-19 quarantined suspects

There are more than 1000 patients currently in quarantine in Goa, both at their respective homes as well as in government facilities.

  Published: April 6, 2020 1:12 PM IST
Amid repeated pleas by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant urging those in home-quarantine not to leave their homes, the state Health Department on Sunday launched ‘COVID Locator’, a GPS-based app to keep track of quarantined persons.

“The app will help in tracking suspected and asymptomatic carriers of coronavirus when they leave their quarantine zone,” a statement issued by the state Health department said, adding that the app had been developed by the Goa government in association with Delhi-based Intugine technologies.

There are more than 1000 patients currently in quarantine in Goa, both at their respective homes as well as in government facilities.

Government launches Coronavirus tracker app called ‘Aarogya Sethu’: Here is how it works

Government launches Coronavirus tracker app called ‘Aarogya Sethu’: Here is how it works

Last week, the Government of India launched a coronavirus tracker app called “Aarogya Sethu”. The launch came about a week after NITI Aayog, the policy think-tank of the Government of India, started testing the app. “Aarogya Sethu” seems to be a refined version of the “CoWin-20” app that was under testing.

The Aarogya Sethu app is currently available on the Google Play store. As per the app description, “Aarogya Sethu” will allow essential health services to connect “with the people of India”. Beyond this, it is aimed at augmenting the initiatives that the Government of India is undertaking to fight coronavirus.

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

It can help users stay informed in case they have crossed paths with any infected with the coronavirus. As reported in the past, this app uses Bluetooth and location data to create a social graph. This will ensure that the government can track all the people who came in contact with a patient. The app asks users to invite their friends and family to install the app. This is because the app will only work if enough number of users install the app to help create the social graph. It will also send instructions on how to self-isolate and what steps to take in case someone develops the symptoms.

Written with inputs from IANS

