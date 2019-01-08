Goa Police, Bengaluru start-up invent technology to detect illegal drones

Goa Police in association with a Bengaluru-based start-up has come up with a technology which can detect unauthorized drones, which are a public safety hazard, a statement issued by Goa Police on Monday said.

The Drone Detection System technology, which was developed by the state police in association with IIO Technologies, helps track down unauthorized drones within a range of five km and was tested during the festive week of December 25-January 1, at the Baga beach, which is normally packed with tourists during the period.

“Due to increase in use of unauthorized drone or unmanned aerial vehicles in Goa during heavily crowded events and beach activities which can be a major potential risk to public safety and privacy, Goa Police has successfully tested a new solution which can live track current location of flying unauthorized drones. The data can also be stored for later investigation,” the statement said.

The system, which is being operated by the anti-terror squad of the Goa Police, can also be used to monitor crowd movements and suspicious movements within crowd. Also, vehicular traffic movements can be monitored and necessary instructions can be passed to the ground staff.

“This system is mobile and works for a radius of 5 Km range. It has the facility of PA system to announce and alert the public. It can also can be used to provide added safety to VVIP movements and other big events in Goa such as Carnival when a large number of people congregate,” the statement said.