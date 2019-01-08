comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Goa Police, Bengaluru start-up invent technology to detect illegal drones
News

Goa Police, Bengaluru start-up invent technology to detect illegal drones

News

The system can also be used to monitor crowd movements and suspicious movements within crowd.

  • Published: January 8, 2019 5:22 PM IST
DJI Mavic 2 drones

Image credit: DJI

Goa Police in association with a Bengaluru-based start-up has come up with a technology which can detect unauthorized drones, which are a public safety hazard, a statement issued by Goa Police on Monday said.

The Drone Detection System technology, which was developed by the state police in association with IIO Technologies, helps track down unauthorized drones within a range of five km and was tested during the festive week of December 25-January 1, at the Baga beach, which is normally packed with tourists during the period.

“Due to increase in use of unauthorized drone or unmanned aerial vehicles in Goa during heavily crowded events and beach activities which can be a major potential risk to public safety and privacy, Goa Police has successfully tested a new solution which can live track current location of flying unauthorized drones. The data can also be stored for later investigation,” the statement said.

The system, which is being operated by the anti-terror squad of the Goa Police, can also be used to monitor crowd movements and suspicious movements within crowd. Also, vehicular traffic movements can be monitored and necessary instructions can be passed to the ground staff.

“This system is mobile and works for a radius of 5 Km range. It has the facility of PA system to announce and alert the public. It can also can be used to provide added safety to VVIP movements and other big events in Goa such as Carnival when a large number of people congregate,” the statement said.

  • Published Date: January 8, 2019 5:22 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
LG Q9 announced in South Korea
thumb-img
News
Redmi 7 teased by Xiaomi founder Lei Jun
thumb-img
News
Amazfit Cor 2 wearable launched in China: Price, features
thumb-img
Gaming
PUBG Mobile may be getting monsters for Chinese New Year

Most Popular

Honor 10 Lite Hands-On and First Impressions

Saregama Carvaan Gold Review

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition first impressions

Samsung One UI Review

Asus Zenfone Lite L1 Review

Goa Police, Bengaluru start-up invent technology to detect illegal drones

Huawei MateBook 13, MediaPad M5 Lite launched at CES 2019

LG Q9 announced in South Korea

Redmi 7 teased by Xiaomi founder Lei Jun

WhatsApp groups with several Indian users found sharing child pornography: Report

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Related Topics

Related Stories

Goa Police, Bengaluru start-up invent technology to detect illegal drones

News

Goa Police, Bengaluru start-up invent technology to detect illegal drones
Zomato acquires TechEagle Innovations for drone-based delivery in India

News

Zomato acquires TechEagle Innovations for drone-based delivery in India
Online registration for drone operation starts in India

News

Online registration for drone operation starts in India
Karnataka floods: An exclusive look at how drone technology helped rescue efforts in Kodagu

Features

Karnataka floods: An exclusive look at how drone technology helped rescue efforts in Kodagu
Facebook s giant drone project shelved, 16 employees laid off

News

Facebook s giant drone project shelved, 16 employees laid off

हिंदी समाचार

CES 2019: हुवावे MateBook 13 और MediaPad M5 Lite हुए लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Honor Play 8A, 3GB रैम के साथ हुआ लॉन्च , जानें प्राइस स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

PUBG Mobile में दिखाई दिए Zombies और डेड बॉडीज

शाओमी ने लॉन्च किया स्मार्ट स्पीकर, गूगल और अमेजन को देगा टक्कर

सैमसंग Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10 Lite की बैटरी इंफॉर्मेशन हुई लीक

News

Goa Police, Bengaluru start-up invent technology to detect illegal drones
News
Goa Police, Bengaluru start-up invent technology to detect illegal drones
Huawei MateBook 13, MediaPad M5 Lite launched at CES 2019

News

Huawei MateBook 13, MediaPad M5 Lite launched at CES 2019
LG Q9 announced in South Korea

News

LG Q9 announced in South Korea
Redmi 7 teased by Xiaomi founder Lei Jun

News

Redmi 7 teased by Xiaomi founder Lei Jun
WhatsApp groups with several Indian users found sharing child pornography: Report

News

WhatsApp groups with several Indian users found sharing child pornography: Report